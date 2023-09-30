High school football ‘23: Friday night’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books, with one notable upset headlining Friday night’s action.

University Christian’s quest to win a district championship suffered a significant dent as visiting Providence surged back for a 17-14 win on Friday night in a District 1-1M showdown. The Stallions have been on a surge under coach Maurice Williams but hadn’t faced an opponent of UC’s stature until Friday night.

Providence stared down the pressure of a two-touchdown deficit in the second half and responded with poise.

Consider it one major hurdle out of the way and one major one (Trinity Christian) left for the Stallions. Providence trailed 14-0 at half but clawed its way back in a hurry. Mason Williams had a 22-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half to get Providence on the board.

He had another big run in the fourth quarter that set up a 42-yard field goal by Gavin Nowlin-McFarlane to get within 14-10. Williams fired the game-winning touchdown pass to Josh Stallings with less than a minute left to cap the stunner. That drive started on Providence’s own 9 after a UC punt left the Stallions with a 91-yard field to work with.

It was Providence’s first win over UC since a 37-28 victory on Sept. 5, 2014. UC crushed Providence 49-7 last season en route to a state semifinal appearance. Providence debuted at the No. 3 seed in Region 1-1M in the initial FHSAA playoff points rankings, just a sliver behind UC. It will leap the Christians in the next rankings and, barring an upset, likely face Trinity Christian on Oct. 27 in a clash to decide the District 1-1M title.

Mandarin drops 2nd straight

A loss to Creekside last week followed by a 34-16 loss to Lake Mary on Friday night means Mandarin is riding a two-game losing streak. The Mustangs (4-2) led 8-7 early but couldn’t stop the Rams after that in a matchup that could be a playoff preview. Much like last week against Creekside, turnovers stung Mandarin. The Mustangs had five turnovers against Lake Mary (5-0).

Unbeatens shrink again

After six weeks, only four teams remain perfect — Bradford, Impact Christian, St. Augustine and Suwannee. Tocoi Creek knocked Palatka from the ranks of the unbeaten on Friday night with a 24-19 win.

Predictions check in

A respectable 24-7 record in Week 6 predictions.

How the Super 10 fared

1. St. Augustine (5-0), beat Matanzas, 49-9. Next: at Nease (4-2).

2. Bradford (5-0), beat Keystone Heights, 48-6. Next: at Oakleaf (2-2).

3. Mandarin (4-2), lost to Lake Mary, 34-16. Next: at Westside (0-6).

4. Bartram Trail (3-2), beat Fleming Island, 49-28. Next: vs. IMG Academy (4-0).

5. Bolles (3-3), beat Episcopal, 48-21. Next: at Columbia (1-4).

6. Trinity Christian (4-2), beat Rockledge, 19-13, OT. Next: vs. Riverside (4-2).

7. Ponte Vedra (4-1), beat Flagler Palm Coast, 31-0. Next: vs. Bishop Kenny (4-1).

8. Raines (4-1), beat Riverside, 26-24. Next: vs. First Coast (2-3).

9. University Christian (3-2), lost to Providence, 17-14. Next: at NFEI (1-5).

10. Oakleaf (2-2), lost to Creekside, 38-20. Next: vs. Bradford (5-0).

Television coverage from Week 6

Friday’s results

Friday’s results

Appling County 17, Pierce County 14*

Brunswick 42, Grovetown 0*

Dublin 41, Charlton County 7

Effingham County 42, Glynn Academy 3*

OFF: Camden County, Ware County.

Florida schedule, Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 5

Harvest Community (2-3) at Gainesville Oak Hall (5-0)

Hilliard (2-3) at Providence (5-1)

Friday, Oct. 6

Baldwin (3-2) at Yulee (4-1)

Bishop Kenny (4-1) at Ponte Vedra (4-1)

Bishop Snyder (2-3) at St. Francis Catholic (0-4)

Bolles (3-3) at Columbia (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (5-0) at Oakleaf (2-2)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-5) at Eagle’s View (2-3)

Christ’s Church (4-1) at Impact Christian (5-0)

Crescent City (3-2) at Keystone Heights (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal (3-2) at Englewood (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (2-3) at Paxon (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (2-3) at Raines (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Melbourne Eau Gallie (5-1)

Fort White (4-1) at Mayo Lafayette (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian (1-3) at Union County (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

IMG Academy (4-0) at Bartram Trail (3-2)

Jackson (2-3) at Sandalwood (0-5), 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4)

Lake Minneola (2-3) at Fleming Island (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (4-2) at Westside (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Menendez (2-4) at Tocoi Creek (3-3)

Middleburg (2-3) at Clay (4-1)

Palatka (4-1) at Brooksville Central (1-4)

Quincy Munroe (1-4) at Baker County (2-3)

Riverside (4-2) at Trinity Christian (4-2)

St. Augustine (5-0) at Nease (4-2)

St. Joseph (1-4) at Duval Charter (0-3)

Santa Fe (0-6) at Suwannee (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Spruce Creek (4-2) at Atlantic Coast (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-5) at Wolfson (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

Taylor (3-2) at Interlachen (0-5)

University Christian (3-2) at NFEI (1-5)

West Nassau (1-5) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-2)

White (4-2) at Fletcher (4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Christ’s Church (4-1)

Zarephath Academy (2-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-2)

OFF: Beachside, Creekside, Matanzas, Orange Park, Parker, Ribault.

Georgia schedule, Week 8

Friday, Oct. 6