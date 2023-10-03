News4JAX Super 10: Creekside, Suwannee move into rankings in Week 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (1) St. Augustine (5-0, Class 3S)

Last week: d. Matanzas, 49-9.

This week: at Nease (4-2).

Notable: Another dominant win led by Dylan Cook under center. The Yellow Jackets are in position to run the table in the regular season, with state championship-sized expectations.

2. (2) Bradford (5-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Keystone Heights, 48-6.

This week: at Oakleaf (2-2).

Notable: The Tornadoes remain a wrecking ball. They should barrel into a Week 11 rivalry game against Suwannee unbeaten. Bradford’s defense has seldom been challenged this season.

3. (4) Bartram Trail (3-2 Class 4S)

Last week: d. Fleming Island, 49-28.

This week: vs. IMG Academy (4-0).

Notable: A big district win last week for the Bears. And the second half of the season is a monster, beginning this week against the national power Ascenders. Bartram has Creekside, Buchholz, Oakleaf and Mandarin after this.

4. (3) Mandarin (4-2 Class 4M)

Last week: lost to Lake Mary, 34-16.

This week: at Westside (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Back-to-back tough weeks for the Mustangs, who got rocked on the road against Lake Mary. They’ve got to fix the turnover issue (eight in the last two games). There’s not much left in terms of difficult opposition in the regular season until Week 11 against Bartram Trail.

5. (5) Bolles (3-3, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Episcopal, 48-21.

This week: at Columbia (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs have won three straight games and head to Lake City, an always difficult place to play, in Week 7. There’s no reason to think Bolles can’t finish the regular season on a seven-game winning streak.

6. (7) Ponte Vedra (4-1, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Flagler Palm Coast, 31-0.

This week: vs. Bishop Kenny (4-1).

Notable: The Sharks drilled FPC last week in a game that gives them a major advantage in District 4-4S. A big showdown for QB Ben Burk and the Sharks this week against the Crusaders, a team they beat in a 32-31 classic last year.

7. (6) Trinity Christian (4-2, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Rockledge, 19-13 (OT).

This week: vs. Riverside (4-2).

Notable: The Conquerors could have easily lost at the finish last week against Rockledge but muscled up on defense and special teams to win in OT. LB Cam Anderson is getting more reps at RB and making them count. They host a talented Generals team this week before visiting University Christian in Week 8.

8. (8) Raines (4-1, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Riverside, 26-24.

This week: vs. First Coast (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings edged the Generals on a last-second comeback in Week 6, getting a Ty’ren Randolph TD as the clock ran out for the win. They’ve got the Buccaneers this week before the Northwest Classic against Ribault on Oct. 14.

9. (NR) Creekside (3-3, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 38-20.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Knights should have probably been in the Super 10 last week ahead of Oakleaf, but they left no doubt in demolishing the Knights of Clay County. They’re off this week before their game of the season at Bartram Trail on Oct. 13.

10. (NR) Suwannee (5-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Taylor County, 33-9.

This week: vs. Santa Fe (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Had some trouble with this spot after a couple of Super 10 losses in the back half of the rankings last week. The Bulldogs have a brutal closing stretch starting next week, with Madison County, followed by Wakulla and Bradford. RB Marquavious Owens is averaging 130 rushing yards a game for Suwannee.

On the bubble

Baldwin (3-2, Class 2S); Clay (4-1, Class 3S); Flagler Palm Coast (2-2, Class 4S); Fleming Island (2-3, Class 4S); Palatka (4-1, Class 2S); Providence (5-1, Class 1M); Riverside (4-2, Class 2M); Union County (2-2, Class 1A); University Christian (3-2, Class 1M); White (4-2, Class 2M); Yulee (4-1, Class 2S).

Florida schedule, Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 5

Harvest Community (2-3) at Gainesville Oak Hall (5-0)

Hilliard (2-3) at Providence (5-1)

Friday, Oct. 6

Baldwin (3-2) at Yulee (4-1)

Bishop Kenny (4-1) at Ponte Vedra (4-1)

Bishop Snyder (2-3) at St. Francis Catholic (0-4)

Bolles (3-3) at Columbia (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (5-0) at Oakleaf (2-2)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-5) at Eagle’s View (2-3)

Christ’s Church (4-1) at Impact Christian (5-0)

Crescent City (3-2) at Keystone Heights (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal (3-2) at Englewood (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (2-3) at Paxon (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (2-3) at Raines (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Melbourne Eau Gallie (5-1)

Fort White (4-1) at Mayo Lafayette (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian (1-3) at Union County (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

IMG Academy (4-0) at Bartram Trail (3-2)

Jackson (2-3) at Sandalwood (0-5), 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4)

Lake Minneola (2-3) at Fleming Island (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (4-2) at Westside (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Menendez (2-4) at Tocoi Creek (3-3)

Middleburg (2-3) at Clay (4-1)

Palatka (4-1) at Brooksville Central (1-4)

Quincy Munroe (1-4) at Baker County (2-3)

Riverside (4-2) at Trinity Christian (4-2)

St. Augustine (5-0) at Nease (4-2)

St. Joseph (1-4) at Duval Charter (0-3)

Santa Fe (0-6) at Suwannee (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Spruce Creek (4-2) at Atlantic Coast (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-5) at Wolfson (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

Taylor (3-2) at Interlachen (0-5)

University Christian (3-2) at NFEI (1-5)

West Nassau (1-5) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-2)

White (4-2) at Fletcher (4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Christ’s Church (4-1)

Zarephath Academy (2-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-2)

OFF: Beachside, Creekside, Matanzas, Orange Park, Parker, Ribault.

Georgia schedule, Week 8

Friday, Oct. 6