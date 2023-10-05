High school football ‘23 picks: Can Bradford stay perfect at Oakleaf in Week 7?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings in parentheses.

Last week: 24-9 (.727). Season: 177-47 (.790).

Thursday, Oct. 5

Hilliard (2-3) at Providence (5-1): Stallions had a seismic upset last week and they build on it here. N4J pick: Providence 28, Hilliard 20.

Harvest Community (2-3) at Gainesville Oak Hall (5-0): Warriors have won back-to-back games but this is a tough step up in competition. N4J pick: Oak Hall 42, Harvest 7.

Friday, Oct. 6

Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4) at Joshua Christian (1-3): Not quite sure about this one. N4J pick: Joshua Christian 27, Akelynn’s Angels 7.

Baldwin (3-2) at Yulee (4-1): Hornets are in a groove and notch a big district win. N4J pick: Yulee 33, Baldwin 20.

Bishop Kenny (4-1) at Ponte Vedra (4-1): Sharks won this game last year and win it again here. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 27, Bishop Kenny 20.

Bishop Snyder (2-3) at St. Francis Catholic (0-5): Cardinals keep the Wolves winless. N4J pick: Snyder 24, St. Francis 16.

Bolles (3-3) at Columbia (1-4), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs are in a groove and win their fourth straight. N4J pick: Bolles 34, Columbia 14.

Bradford (5-0) at Oakleaf (2-2): Tornadoes are a fortress on defense but the Knights get some points this week. N4J pick: Bradford 34, Oakleaf 13.

Cedar Creek Christian (0-5) at Eagle’s View (2-3): Warriors keep the Saints winless. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 27, Cedar Creek 13.

Christ’s Church (4-1) at Impact Christian (5-0): Excellent matchup on schools on a hot streak. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 23, Impact Christian 21.

Crescent City (3-2) at Keystone Heights (2-3), 7:30 p.m.: Raiders keep stacking wins. N4J pick: Crescent City 33, Keystone 13.

Episcopal (3-2) at Englewood (3-2), 6:30 p.m.: Good matchup here. Eagles in a tight one. N4J pick: Episcopal 29, Englewood 27.

Fernandina Beach (2-3) at Paxon (3-2), 6:30 p.m.: Pirates even things up and cool down the Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 28, Paxon 20.

First Coast (2-3) at Raines (4-1), 6:30 p.m.: Vikings keep on winning. N4J pick: Raines 32, First Coast 14.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Melbourne Eau Gallie (5-1): Three tough games in a row for FPC. N4J pick: Eau Gallie 27, FPC 20.

Fort White (4-1) at Mayo Lafayette (4-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians by a whisker over the Hornets. N4J pick: Fort White 24, Lafayette 21.

Hollis Christian (1-3) at Union County (2-2), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers on cruise control. N4J pick: Union County 37, Hollis Christian 7.

IMG Academy (4-0) at Bartram Trail (3-2): Credit the Bears for scheduling this one. It’s a steep climb. N4J pick: IMG 42, Bartram 14.

Jackson (2-3) at Sandalwood (0-5), 6:30 p.m.: Tigers get back to .500. N4J pick: Jackson 19, Sandalwood 13.

Lake Minneola (2-3) at Fleming Island (2-3), 7:30 p.m.: Golden Eagles have been in a funk but they end it here. N4J pick: Fleming Island 27, Lake Minneola 21.

Mandarin (4-2) at Westside (0-6), 6:30 p.m.: Mustangs end their two-game slide. N4J pick: Mandarin 44, Westside 6.

Menendez (2-4) at Tocoi Creek (3-3): Toros are figuring things out. N4J pick: Tocoi Creek 34, Menendez 14.

Middleburg (2-3) at Clay (4-1): Blue Devils stay hot and win a county showdown. N4J pick: Clay 28, Middleburg 13.

Palatka (4-1) at Brooksville Central (1-4): Panthers get back on the winning track. N4J pick: Palatka 28, Brooksville Central 20.

Quincy Munroe (1-4) at Baker County (2-3): Wildcats win a battle of the ‘Cats. N4J pick: Baker County 27, Munroe 13.

Riverside (4-2) at Trinity Christian (4-2): Generals had one slip away at the finish last week. Conquerors still looking for consistency. N4J pick: Trinity 28, Riverside 23.

(1) St. Augustine (5-0) at Nease (4-2): The records suggest a close one but it won’t be. N4J pick: St. Augustine 38, Nease 10.

St. Joseph (1-4) at Duval Charter (0-4): Flashes with a W. N4J pick: St. Joseph 21, Duval Charter 8.

Santa Fe (0-6) at (10) Suwannee (5-0), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs’ last easy game before a brutal close. N4J pick: Suwannee 37, Santa Fe 6.

Spruce Creek (4-2) at Atlantic Coast (3-2), 6:30 p.m.: Fast start but a tough stretch. N4J pick: Spruce Creek 35, Atlantic Coast 14.

Stanton (0-5) at Wolfson (2-3), 6:30 p.m.: Wolfpack in a rout. N4J pick: Wolfson 37, Stanton 6.

Taylor (3-2) at Interlachen (0-5): Rams were 10-0 last year but struggling to regain that form. N4J pick: Taylor 30, Interlachen 9.

University Christian (3-2) at NFEI (1-5): Tough loss last week for UC. They bounce back big here. N4J pick: UC 34, NFEI 7.

West Nassau (1-5) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-2): Warriors have been up and down this season. N4J pick: P.K. Yonge 29, West Nassau 21.

White (4-2) at Fletcher (4-2), 6:30 p.m.: Senators have won four in a row. Can they make it five? N4J pick: Fletcher 24, White 20.

Zarephath Academy (3-3) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-2): Eagles are capable of putting up some points, but this is a tough road trip. N4J pick: Zephyrhills Christian 33, Zarephath 21.