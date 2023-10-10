News4JAX Super 10: Ponte Vedra jumps up, Riverside moves in Week 8 rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (1) St. Augustine (6-0, Class 3S)

Last week: d. Nease, 49-30.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Yellow Jackets got a little more of a game than expected last week against the Panthers. QB Locklan Hewlett returned to the lineup after a three-week injury break. There’s not much left on the regular season schedule in terms of legitimate upset opportunities.

2. (2) Bradford (6-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 12-0.

This week: at True North Classical (5-0), 3:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tornadoes have yet to allow a team to score more than a touchdown in a game this season. They choked Oakleaf’s offense out last week. There’s a lengthy road trip to Miami this week, but it shouldn’t faze the Tornadoes too much.,

3. (3) Bartram Trail (3-3, Class 4S)

Last week: lost to IMG Academy, 49-20.

This week: vs. Creekside (3-3).

Notable: The Bears’ losses are to Daytona Beach Mainland, IMG and St. Augustine, teams who are a combined 17-0. Difficult to penalize them too much for a gauntlet like that.

4. (6) Ponte Vedra (5-1, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Bishop Kenny, 55-20.

This week: vs. Tocoi Creek (4-3).

Notable: The Sharks are surging. They’ve won five straight since a 20-17 loss to Bartram Trail in Week 1. They make the big jump of the week. QB Ben Burk, RB Brian Case and TE Landon Okla give this team a very talented offensive trio.

5. (4) Mandarin (5-2 Class 4M)

Last week: d. Westside, 49-6.

This week: vs. Fleming Island (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Mustangs got back on track after back-to-back losses to Creekside and Lake Mary. They had no issue against Westside and likely won’t have any problems with a slumping Golden Eagles team.

6. (8) Raines (5-1, Class 2M)

Last week: d. First Coast, 27-26.

This week: vs. Ribault (3-3), at First Coast, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings have been living dangerously all season and skirted a big upset last week against the Buccaneers. Their biggest game of the season is Saturday in the Northwest Classic against the Trojans.

7. (9) Creekside (3-3, Class 4S)

Last week: Off.

This week: at (3) Bartram Trail (3-3).

Notable: The Knights make the rare jump during a bye week. They’ve got a massive showdown against rival Bartram this week, a team that it is 1-15 against all time.

8. (NR) Riverside (5-2, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Trinity Christian, 14-12.

This week: vs. Jackson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals make their jump into the Super 10 after beating Trinity Christian at the wire last week. They’ve already wrapped up a state playoff berth as a district champ. Now, it’s about staying healthy for the postseason.

9. (10) Suwannee (6-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Santa Fe, 49-7.

This week: at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs romped last week, but things get much more difficult with a trip to Boot Hill this week. After that, it’s Wakulla (Oct. 27) and Bradford (Nov. 3) to wrap up the regular season.

10. (5) Bolles (3-4, Class 2M)

Last week: lost to Columbia, 35-31.

This week: at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs hang on this week and edge out Trinity Christian after a disappointing loss to Columbia. I had quite a bit of trouble with this spot this week, fluctuating between the Bulldogs and Conquerors. Bolles gets the nod due to its head to head win over Trinity.

Dropped out

Trinity Christian (4-3, Class 1M)

On the bubble

Baldwin (3-3, Class 2S); Bishop Kenny (4-2, Class 2M); Clay (4-2, Class 3S); Columbia (2-4, Class 3S); Fletcher (5-2, Class 3M); Palatka (5-1, Class 2S); Providence (6-1, Class 1M); Union County (3-2, Class 1A); Trinity Christian (4-3, Class 1M); University Christian (4-2, Class 1M); White (4-3, Class 2M); Yulee (5-1, Class 2S).

Florida schedule, Week 7

Friday, Oct. 13

Beachside (5-1) at Paxon (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bell (1-5) at Interlachen (1-5)

Bishop Kenny (4-2) at Episcopal (3-3)

Bishop Snyder (3-3) at Eagle’s View (3-3)

Bolles (3-4) at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bradford (6-0) at True North Classical (5-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-5)

Clay (4-2) at Menendez (2-5)

Columbia (2-4) at Middleburg (3-3)

Creekside (3-3) at Bartram Trail (3-3)

Crescent City (3-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (2-4)

Dixie County (5-1) at Fort White (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Duval Charter (0-6) at Orlando First Academy (4-2)

Englewood (3-3) at Fletcher (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (3-3) at West Nassau (2-5)

First Coast (2-4) at Parker (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4) at Nease (4-3)

Fleming Island (2-4) at Mandarin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville (1-6) at Matanzas (4-2)

Gainesville Buchholz (6-0) at Oakleaf (2-3)

Hamilton County (3-2) at Hilliard (2-4)

Jackson (3-3) at (8) Riverside (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Hollis Christian (1-4)

Keystone Heights (3-3) at Palatka (5-1)

Master’s Academy (5-1) at Providence (6-1)

NFEI (1-6) at Impact Christian (5-1)

Ridgeview (1-5) at Orange Park (2-4)

Sandalwood (0-6) at Atlantic Coast (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (6-0) at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-1)

Trinity Christian at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (3-2) at Hawthorne, 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy (2-4) at St. Joseph (2-4)

Westside (0-7) at Baldwin (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Yulee (5-1) at Baker County (3-3)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Raines (4-1) vs. Ribault (3-3), at First Coast, 2 p.m.

OFF: Christ’s Church, Harvest Community, St. Augustine, White, Young Kids in Motion, Zarephath Academy

Week 9 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Oct. 13