High school football ‘23 picks: Can Bartram, Trinity win big district games in Week 8?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings in parentheses.

Last week: 27-8 (.771). Season: 204-55 (.788).

Beachside (5-1) at Paxon (3-3), 6:30 p.m.: Barracudas are surging towards a nine-win regular season. N4J pick: Beachside 38, Paxon 7.

Bell (1-5) at Interlachen (1-5): Not much has gone right for the Rams this season, but they won last week. N4J pick: Bell 21, Interlachen 20.

Bishop Kenny (4-2) at Episcopal (3-3): Crusaders bounce back from a blowout with one of their own. N4J pick: Bishop Kenny 38, Episcopal 14.

Bishop Snyder (3-3) at Eagle’s View (3-3): Cardinals in a close one. N4J pick: Snyder 25, Eagle’s View 21.

Bolles (3-4) at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.: Bulldogs stay on pace for a district title. N4J pick: Bolles 38, Wolfson 0.

Bradford (6-0) at True North Classical (5-0), 3:30 p.m.: Tornadoes get a rout in a long road trip to Miami. N4J pick: Bradford 33, True North 0.

Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-5): Someone has to win, right? N4J pick: Saint Francis 20, Cedar Creek 7.

Clay (4-2) at Menendez (2-5): Blue Devils bounce back after an upset loss to Middleburg. N4J pick: Clay 31, Menendez 21.

Columbia (2-4) at Middleburg (3-3): Tigers have gotten things figured out. N4J pick: Columbia 28, Middleburg 14.

Creekside (3-3) at Bartram Trail (3-3): St. Johns County’s most intense rivalry has been controlled by the Bears. N4J pick: Bartarm Trail 38, Creekside 30.

Crescent City (3-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (2-4): Raiders in a close one. N4J pick: Crescent City 30, Atlantic 27.

Dixie County (5-1) at Fort White (5-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians win a slugfest. N4J pick: Fort White 19, Dixie County 14.

Duval Charter (0-5) at Orlando First Academy (4-2): Panthers still looking for a W. N4J pick: First Academy 38, Duval Charter 0.

Englewood (3-3) at Fletcher (5-2), 6:30 p.m.: Senators have won five straight. N4J pick: Fletcher 31, Englewood 14.

Fernandina Beach (3-3) at West Nassau (2-5): Pirates win in a Nassau County clash. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 28, West Nassau 20.

First Coast (2-4) at Parker (0-5), 6:30 p.m.: Buccaneers nearly upset Raines last week. N4J pick: First Coast 34, Parker 7.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4) at Nease (4-3): Panthers are figuring it out on offense.N4J pick: Nease 33, FPC 20.

Fleming Island (2-4) at Mandarin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.: Losing streak grows to five for Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Mandarin 35, Fleming Island 13.

Gainesville (1-6) at Matanzas (4-2): Pirates get their fifth win here. N4J pick: Matanzas 27, Gainesville 13.

Gainesville Buchholz (6-0) at Oakleaf (2-3): Bobcats are on another level. N4J pick: Buchholz 38, Oakleaf 7.

Hamilton County (3-2) at Hilliard (2-4): Red Flashes battle but come up just short. N4J pick: Hamilton County 21, Hilliard 20.

Jackson (3-3) at Riverside (5-2), 6:30 p.m.: Great rivalry game at the Backyard. N4J pick: Riverside 30, Jackson 13.

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Hollis Christian (1-4): Battle of Eagles goes to Hollis Christian. N4J pick: Hollis Christian 33, Joshua Christian 6.

Keystone Heights (3-3) at Palatka (5-1): Panthers with no trouble here. N4J pick: Palatka 33, Keystone 13.

Master’s Academy (5-1) at Providence (6-1): Stallions are in excellent position for the state playoffs. N4J pick: Providence 34, Master’s Academy 30.

NFEI (1-6) at Impact Christian (5-1): Eagles get their second win. N4J pick: NFEI 31, Impact 14.

Ridgeview (1-5) at Orange Park (2-4): Raiders keep the Panthers struggling. N4J pick: Orange Park 33, Ridgeview 10.

Sandalwood (0-6) at Atlantic Coast (3-3), 6:30 p.m.: Saints get in the win column. N4J pick: Sandalwood 19, Atlantic Coast 14.

(9) Suwannee (6-0) at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.: Boot Hill is a tough place to play. N4J pick: Madison County 21, Suwannee 20.

Tocoi Creek (4-3) at (4) Ponte Vedra (5-1): Sharks are cooking, winners of five in a row. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 34, Tocoi Creek 20.

Trinity Christian (4-3) at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.: Back and forth on this one. Conquerors in a tight one. N4J pick: Trinity 26, UC 20.

Union County (3-2) at Hawthorne (6-0), 7:30 p.m.: Hornets are looking for back-to-back state titles and they’ve won 18 straight. N4J pick: Hawthorne 33, Union County 20.

West Oaks Academy (3-4) at St. Joseph (2-4): Flashes come close but Flame with the W. N4J pick: West Oaks 27, St. Joseph 21.

Westside (0-7) at Baldwin (3-3), 6:30 p.m.: Indians get back on track. N4J pick: Baldwin 27, Westside 6.