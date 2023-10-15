Four cents: Defense is on a roll, but it’s a quick turnaround after win over Colts

Gardner Minshew of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Colts just can’t win in Jacksonville. Write it in ink. Big day for the Jaguars as they took sole possession of the AFC South. Here are my Four Cents from the 37-20 win.

Take the team to London

Who would have thought this team would find itself in London? This is the second straight year that a trip to London has changed the Jaguars season. Last year, a loss in London was the moment that Trevor Lawrence pointed to that changed his perspective. The Jaguars went 7-2 the rest of the regular season. This year, the Jaguars went to London with a 1-2 record. Now, they are on a three-game winning streak and playing like the team everyone expected them to be. Is it just a coincidence? Maybe.

Or maybe the Jaguars need to try and make sure their London game is early in the schedule each year because the trip is worth it. Whatever it is, it works. Doug Pederson has said the trip gives them extra time to bond as a team. Maybe it is just that simple or maybe it is just something in the fish and chips. Whatever it is, it works. Now they just need to keep that positive energy flowing.

Injuries a concern

After three straight wins, there isn’t much to be concerned about for the Jaguars except injuries. Three of their best players are banged up. Lawrence seems OK but said his knee was at least bruised. Tyson Campbell left the game with a hamstring injury. Brandon Scherff left the game with an ankle injury. Plus, Zay Jones and Walker Little both were already sidelined with injuries.

Thursday comes quick

That sort of injury list is already bad but it comes on a short week. Thursday games are rough because Thursday will be here before you know it. I hate to guess with injuries, but if Lawrence’s knee was serious, I don’t think he would have done postgame interviews.

The defense is good

But when you want to win games on the road, you have to pack up a good defense and the Jaguars defense is playing like an elite group in the NFL. At the end of the 1 p.m. window of games on Sunday the Jaguars had the league lead for turnovers. That has been the calling card of the Mike Caldwell-led bunch since last year. As long as they keep making plays, the Jaguars offense will be put in a position to succeed and that is a dangerous combo.