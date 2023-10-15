Key takeaway in Jaguars home win against Colts: the takeaways

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Andre Cisco #5 and Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars beat the Colts 37-20 on Sunday to win their first home game of the season. The win improved their record to 4-2 and solidified their spot atop the AFC South division rankings.

Defend the Bank and stop the run — that was the game plan for the Jaguars. In addition to disrupting the ground game by only allowing 44 rushing yards, the Jaguars defense totaled four takeaways against Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew.

“We did our part,” Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen said. “Once we knew we could stop that offense, that’s a run-heavy offense, we knew the opportunities was going to be there. The defense, man, we’re excited. We’re definitely heading in the right direction from the takeaway part, stopping the run, rushing the passer.”

First, Allen sacked Minshew and forced a fumble that the Jaguars recovered. Allen’s seven sacks this season rank him as one of the best in the league.

Next, safety Andre Cisco intercepted Minshew.

“It’s just who we are,” Cisco said. “For us it says a lot about teams that are going to be playing us. They just got to take care of the ball otherwise they have to pay.”

Then cornerback Darious Williams recorded an interception for the third straight game tying the franchise record for consecutive games with a pick.

“Defense sometimes doesn’t get enough credit for that,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. “The takeaways are something that we as a team talk about. A great team effort on defense to play the way they did today.”

Finally, safety Rayshawn Jenkins tallied the fourth and final takeaway for a disruptive defense on Sunday.

“Coach Sutton always says ‘you move toward your most dominant thought’,” Jenkins said. “He consistently puts takeaway in our face. It’s about the only thing we think about when we’re in the locker room.”

The Jaguars are one of the top two teams in the NFL in forcing turnovers with 15 this season.

“Get turnovers, get that ball back to that explosive offense, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun said. “Regardless in what they do in the drive, we get the ball back get the extra possessions to the offense.”

The Jaguars scored 17 points off turnovers.

“It was incredible to see what they were able to do,” Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk said. “Just the energy that they were able to provide, but also being able to create turnovers. It makes it easy on us when we’re getting the ball inside the 40 every time because they’re getting interceptions and getting turnovers. They’re playing at such a high level.”

The Jaguars will be taking their three-game winning streak to New Orleans when they play the Saints on Thursday Night Football.