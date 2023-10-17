News4JAX Super 10: Trinity Christian moves back into rankings after win over UC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (1) St. Augustine (6-0, Class 3S)

Last week: Off.

This week: at Gainesville (1-7).

Notable: The Yellow Jackets take another step towards a District 4-3S title. Right now, it’s about getting prepared for the playoffs and solidifying their No. 1 seed in Region 1-3S. There’s not a serious challenger left on the schedule.

2. (2) Bradford (7-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. True North Classical, 25-13.

This week: vs. Lecanto (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tornadoes gave up a season-high 13 points last week to the previously unbeaten Titans. When the story of the week is a team scoring all of 13 against the Tornadoes, that’s how you know the expectations are sky-high in Starke. Bradford is positioned to finish unbeaten in the regular season.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (4-3, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Creekside, 31-19.

This week: at Gainesville Buchholz (7-0), Thursday.

Notable: The Bears beat the rival Knights for the 16th time in 17 meetings last week. They play for the District 3-4S title this week against the Bobcats, a team that ended Bartram’s unbeaten season in the regional finals last year. Bartram is 7-6 all-time against Buchholz.

4. (4) Ponte Vedra (6-1, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Tocoi Creek, 38-6.

This week: at Orange Park (3-4).

Notable: The Sharks are cruising towards a rivalry showdown against Nease next week for the District 4-4S title. RB Brian Case is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season (715 yards, 11 TDs), while QB Ben Burk has five pass catchers who have 156 yards or more receiving.

5. (5) Mandarin (6-2 Class 4M)

Last week: d. Fleming Island, 56-19.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Mustangs are back on a roll after crushing the Golden Eagles. While QB Tramell Jones and WR Jaime Ffrench are the headliners on offense, don’t discount the explosiveness of RB Tiant Wyche. He’s on target to finish as the area’s top back. Wyche is on a tear (1,001 rushing yards, 16 TDs, 9.7 yards per carry). They’re back in action next Thursday when they should wrap up the District 1-4M crown against Sandalwood.

6. (6) Raines (6-1, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Ribault, 47-18.

This week: vs. Atlantic Coast (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings crushed the rival Trojans in the Northwest Classic. They put up a season-high point total in the process. They can wrap up the District 1-2M title next Thursday night at Jackson and should finish the season on a seven-game winning streak.

7. (8) Riverside (6-2, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Jackson, 47-8.

This week: vs. Sandalwood (0-7), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals are cruising towards an eight-win regular season. They’ve got the winless Saints and then Ribault left on the schedule. QBs Glenn Foreman III (1,138 passing yards, 14 TDs) and Jaidan Delaune (317 passing yards, 6 TDs) are chewing up yards through the air, with WRs Tae’shaun Gelsey (460 yards, 6 TDs) and Myles Kendrick (436 yards, 5 TDs) accounting for more than half of those TD grabs.

8. (10) Bolles (4-4, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Wolfson, 49-0.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Bulldogs coasted to a District 2-2M win over Wolfson last week and head into a bye with visions of a district crown next against rival Bishop Kenny. After their first loss to Kenny since 1977 last year, Bolles will certainly have a chip on its shoulder for that one.

9. (NR) Trinity Christian (5-3, Class 1M)

Last week: d. University Christian, 14-0.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Conquerors set up a winner-take-all showdown with Providence next Friday night for the District 1-1M title. This isn’t the Trinity offense in years past (21.1 ppg average), but the Conquerors are using a solid defense to get things done.

10. (7) Creekside (3-4, Class 4S)

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 31-19.

This week: vs. Fleming Island (2-5).

Notable: The Knights barely hang on this week after falling to the rival Bears. Considered Fletcher and Columbia for the No. 10 spot this week, but Creekside has a better body of work than those two.

Dropped out

Suwannee (6-1, Class 2S).

On the bubble

Baker County (4-3, Class 2S); Baldwin (4-3, Class 2S); Bishop Kenny (5-2, Class 2M); Columbia (3-4, Class 3S); Fletcher (6-2, Class 3M); Palatka (6-1, Class 2S); Providence (7-1, Class 1M); Suwannee (6-1, Class 2S); Union County (3-3, Class 1A); University Christian (4-3, Class 1M); White (4-3, Class 2M); Yulee (5-2, Class 2S).

Florida schedule, Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

(3) Bartram Trail (4-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (7-0)

Friday, Oct. 20

Atlantic Coast (4-3) at (6) Raines (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin (4-3) at West Nassau (3-5)

Beachside (6-1) at Crescent City (3-4)

Bishop Kenny (5-2) at Middleburg (3-4)

Branford (4-2) at Hollis Christian (1-5)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-7) at Leesburg First Academy (2-5)

Celebration (1-6) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-5)

Clay (4-3) at Matanzas (5-2)

Destin (6-1) at Hilliard (3-4)

Duval Charter (0-7) at Warner Christian (0-5)

Eagle’s View (3-4) at Christ’s Church (6-1)

Fernandina Beach (3-4) at Palatka (6-1)

Fleming Island (2-5) at (10) Creekside (3-4)

Gainesville Eastside (4-3) at St. Joseph (2-5)

Harvest Community (2-5) at Stanton (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Jackson (3-4) at Baker County (4-3)

Joshua Christian (2-3) at Young Kids In Motion (1-5)

Lecanto (4-3) at (2) Bradford (7-0), 7:30 p.m.

Mount Dora Christian (2-5) at Interlachen (2-5)

Oakleaf (2-4) at Madison County (4-1)

Parker (0-7) at University Christian (4-3)

Paxon (3-4) at First Coast (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

(4) Ponte Vedra (6-1) at Orange Park (3-4)

Ribault (3-4) at White (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-6) at Fort White (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

(1) St. Augustine (6-0) at Gainesville (1-7)

Sandalwood (0-7) at (7) Riverside (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Seven Rivers Christian (3-4) at Bishop Snyder (4-3)

Taylor (3-3) at Keystone Heights (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (3-3) at Santa Fe (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (0-8) at Englewood (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (3-4) at Impact Christian (5-2)

Yulee (5-2) at Episcopal (3-4)

OFF: Bolles, Columbia, Fletcher, Mandarin, Menendez, Nease, NFEI, Providence, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek, Trinity Christian, Zarephath Academy.

Week 10 schedule, Georgia