What you need to know about the Jaguars-Saints game in Week 7

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first half in the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars face the Saints on Thursday night at Caesars Superdome in Week 7. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Thursday, 8:15 p.m., Caesars Superdome

Jaguars coverage

A look at the Saints | News4JAX sports staff prediction on the game

The records

The Jaguars are 4-2 after a 37-20 win over the Colts. The Saints are 3-3 after a 20-13 loss to the Texans.

Watch, listen stay connected

The game will be televised on FOX and Amazon Prime. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

Watch party at the stadium

Tickets are no longer available for event. But those who have tickets for Club DUUUVAL’s TNF Watch Party can arrive at 7 p.m. Free parking is available in Lot J.

Will he or won’t he?

The status of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the biggest question of the week. Lawrence suffered a knee sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Colts. He’s been limited in practice this week. On Tuesday, Lawrence said he was feeling better and preparing as if he was going to play. Lawrence has never missed an NFL game.

“I’m going to do everything I can to be out there,” Lawrence said. “I feel a lot better today than I would’ve thought, I like how I’m progressing and I’m going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday.”

What’s next

The Jaguars travel to face the Steelers on Oct. 29 before their bye week. The Saints travel to the Colts.

The line

The Saints are a 1-point favorite. The over-under is 40 points.

Injuries to note

Receiver Zay Jones, cornerback Tyson Campbell, offensive lineman Walker Little and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton are all out on Thursday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and right guard Brandon Scherff are both questionable. Among the notable injuries for the Saints are safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Demario Davis (both questionable) and tackle Ryan Ramczyk (out).