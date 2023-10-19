High school football ‘23 picks: Can Bartram Trail nail down district title in Week 9?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings in parentheses. Note: Last week’s Hollis Christian-Joshua Christian game was declared a double forfeit so that game in the predictions was wiped out.

Last week: 29-7 (.806). Season: 233-62 (.790).

Thursday, Oct. 19

(3) Bartram Trail (4-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (7-0): Bobcats are the best team in Region 1-4S. N4J pick: Buchholz 28, Bartram Trail 26.

Friday, Oct. 20

Atlantic Coast (4-3) at (6) Raines (6-1), 6:30 p.m.: Remarkable turnaround by the Stingrays but the Vikings are too tough. N4J pick: Raines 34, Atlantic Coast 7.

Baldwin (4-3) at West Nassau (3-5): Tossup here. N4J pick: Baldwin 18, West Nassau 13.

Beachside (6-1) at Crescent City (3-4): Barracudas are plowing ahead to nine wins. N4J pick: Beachside 33, Crescent City 13.

Bishop Kenny (5-2) at Middleburg (3-4): Broncos don’t have the offense to hang with Crusaders. N4J pick: Bishop Kenny 35, Middleburg 6.

Branford (4-2) at Hollis Christian (1-5): Buccaneers in a romp. N4J pick: Branford 45, Hollis Christian 6.

Cedar Creek Christian (0-7) at Leesburg First Academy (2-5): Tough season continues for Saints. N4J pick: First Academy 35, Cedar Creek 6.

Celebration (1-6) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-5): Bulldogs try and get back on track. N4J pick: FPC 30, Celebration 20.

Clay (4-3) at Matanzas (5-2): Blue Devils have slumped. N4J pick: Matanzas 35, Clay 28.

Destin (6-2) at Hilliard (3-4): Red Flashes get back to .500. N4J pick: Hilliard 34, Destin 14.

Duval Charter (0-6) at Warner Christian (0-5): Someone has to win. N4J pick: Warner Christian 14, Duval Charter 12.

Eagle’s View (3-4) at Christ’s Church (6-1): Eagles are on a roll this season. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 35, Eagle’s View 13.

Fernandina Beach (3-4) at Palatka (6-1): Panthers stay in contention for a district title. N4J pick: Palatka 28, Fernandina Beach 13.

Fleming Island (2-5) at (10) Creekside (3-4): Knights hand Golden Eagles first six-loss season since 2005. N4J pick: Creekside 38, Fleming 20.

Gainesville Eastside (4-3) at St. Joseph (2-5): Rams roll over the Flashes. N4J pick: Eastside 34, St. Joseph 7.

Harvest Community (2-5) at Stanton (0-6), 6:30 p.m.: Blue Devils are riding a 24-game losing streak on the field (they had a forfeit win last year) but they end that slide here. N4J pick: Stanton 27, Harvest 20.

Jackson (3-4) at Baker County (4-3): Wildcats have picked up the pace. N4J pick: Baker County 34, Jackson 13.

Joshua Christian (1-4) at Young Kids In Motion (1-5): Difficult season for both teams. N4J pick: Young Kids 12, Joshua Christian 6.

Lecanto (4-3) at (2) Bradford (7-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes are a machine. N4J pick: Bradford 27, Lecanto 6.

Mount Dora Christian (2-5) at Interlachen (2-5): Rams stack another win. N4J pick: Interlachen 27, Mount Dora Christian 20.

Oakleaf (2-4) at Madison County (4-1): Slide continues for the Knights at Boot Hill. N4J pick: Madison County 33, Oakleaf 13.

Parker (0-7) at University Christian (4-3): Tough game for the Braves. N4J pick: UC 33, Parker 12.

Paxon (3-4) at First Coast (3-4), 6:30 p.m.: Buccaneers continue their second half surge. N4J pick: First Coast 33, Paxon 12.

(4) Ponte Vedra (6-1) at Orange Park (3-4): Sharks are on cruise control. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 38, Orange Park 13.

Ribault (3-4) at White (4-3), 6:30 p.m.: Commanders stay in the playoff conversation. N4J pick: White 33, Ribault 13.

Ridgeview (1-6) at Fort White (6-1), 7:30 p.m.: Indians are cooking. N4J pick: Fort White 27, Ridgeview 7.

(1) St. Augustine (6-0) at Gainesville (1-7): Yawn. Blowout City. N4J pick: St. Augustine 42, Gainesville 6.

Sandalwood (0-7) at (7) Riverside (6-2), 6:30 p.m.: Generals could easily be 7-1 at this point. N4J pick: Riverside 38, Sandalwood 7.

Seven Rivers Christian (3-4) at Bishop Snyder (4-3): Cardinals try and hit five wins. N4J pick: Seven Rivers 27, Bishop Snyder 21.

Taylor (3-3) at Keystone Heights (3-4), 7:30 p.m.: Indians win big and get back to .500. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 33, Taylor 7.

Union County (3-3) at Santa Fe (0-7), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers won’t lose here. N4J pick: Union County 34, Santa Fe 7.

Westside (0-8) at Englewood (4-3), 6:30 p.m.: Rams are closing in on a six-win season for coach Kevin Johnson. N4J pick: Englewood 30, Westside 6.

Wolfson (3-4) at Impact Christian (5-2): Wolfpack get back to even. N4J pick: Wolfson 31, Impact 20.

Yulee (5-2) at Episcopal (3-4): Hornets let a district title slip away last week. N4J pick: Yulee 31, Episcopal 21.