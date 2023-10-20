Defense sharp as Jaguars lead Saints at halftime

The Jaguars have overcome two first-half turnovers and lead the Saints 17-6 at halftime in a primetime Thursday night football game.
Trevor Lawrence made the start after being questionable with a knee injury, but it is the running game and defense that has carried the load.
Travis Etienne scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on Jacksonville’s opening drive, a 2-yard run, and then ripped off a 17-yard touchdown early in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.
The Jaguars lost two fumbles in the opening quarter, one by Christian Kirk after a catch, and the other off Tevaughan Campbell’s back on a punt return. New Orleans managed just a field goal out of those two takeaways.