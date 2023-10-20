Defense sharp as Jaguars lead Saints at halftime

Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Jaguars have overcome two first-half turnovers and lead the Saints 17-6 at halftime in a primetime Thursday night football game.

Trevor Lawrence made the start after being questionable with a knee injury, but it is the running game and defense that has carried the load.

Travis Etienne scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season on Jacksonville’s opening drive, a 2-yard run, and then ripped off a 17-yard touchdown early in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.

The Jaguars lost two fumbles in the opening quarter, one by Christian Kirk after a catch, and the other off Tevaughan Campbell’s back on a punt return. New Orleans managed just a field goal out of those two takeaways.