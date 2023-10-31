UNF mourns death of ex-baseball coach Tim Parenton after long battle with cancer

The University of North Florida is mourning the loss of former baseball coach Tim Parenton after a long battle with cancer. Parenton, who fought the disease for four long years, was 61 years old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is mourning the loss of former baseball coach Tim Parenton after a long battle with cancer. Parenton, who fought the disease for four long years, was 61 years old.

“We are devastated at the news of Coach Parenton’s passing,” UNF athletic director Nick Morrow said. “TP has impacted hundreds of student-athletes’ lives during his four decades of coaching. He has left an incredible legacy due to his passion, kindness, and genuine care for others. TP has personally influenced my life and my career and I am forever grateful for him and will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Parenton’s wife, Sheila, and his family during this difficult time.”

Parenton was an assistant coach at UNF from 2010-13 and then arrived back at UNF in 2018 and was with the Ospreys through last season. He stepped down last May due to his health and remained on staff in an administrative role. The New Orleans native had a robust coaching career at places like Old Dominion, Samford and the University of Florida.

Parenton was hired to replace Smoke Laval in 2017 and had a 136-148 record with the Ospreys.

“The Osprey community is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Parenton,” said UNF president Moez Limayem. “His impact in our baseball program has been significant and there is no doubt that his legacy will live on through the many student-athletes who benefited from his guidance, wisdom and friendship.”