News4JAX Super 10: Raines up to No. 3, Nease into final rankings of season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. This is the final Super 10 of the year. All games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated.

News4JAX Super 10 rankings

Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)

1. (1) St. Augustine (9-0, Class 3S)

Last week: d. Palatka, 41-6.

This week: vs. Middleburg (5-5), Region 1-3S quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Yellow Jackets are a state championship contender in Region 1-3S and they’d have homefield advantage through the state semifinals. They are very, very good.

2. (2) Bradford (10-0, Class 2S)

Last week: d. Suwannee, 35-3.

This week: vs. Port Orange Atlantic (5-5), Region 2-2S quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tornadoes are surging and a legitimate state championship contender after losing in the state semifinals last year. Jamie Rodgers’ defense is wicked tough.

3. (4) Raines (9-1, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Westside, 53-0.

This week: vs. (8) Jackson (3-7), Region 1-2M quarterfinals, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings are excellent and they should be the favorite in Region 1-2M to reach the state semifinals. They’ll likely face Bolles in the second round.

4. (6) Bartram Trail (6-4, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Mandarin, 24-14.

This week: at (6) Navarre (7-3), Region 1-4S quarterfinals, 8:30 p.m.

Notable: A win over Mandarin last week made this week a long road trip for the Bears. Bartram may be a four-loss team, but those have been against teams who are a combined 36-1.

5. (4) Mandarin (7-3 Class 4M)

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 24-14.

This week: at (4) Winter Park (9-0), Region 1-4M quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: A loss last week pushed the Mustangs into a disappointing No. 5 seed in the region and a road playoff game. A win here and it’s likely Apopka in the second round.

6. (7) Riverside (8-2, Class 2M)

Last week: d. Ribault, 32-23.

This week: vs. Episcopal (5-5), Region 1-2M quarterfinals, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals have been solid all season. Can they stay hot and reach their first state semifinal since 2016? They should make a serious push for coach Antwan Nicholas.

7. (9) Trinity Christian (7-3, Class 1M)

Last week: d. Specially Fit Academy 47-21.

This week: Bye. (Host University Christian in Region 1-1M semifinal on Nov. 17).

Notable: The Conquerors finished the season strong and get a week off before hosting rival UC. Trinity is the heavy favorite to reach the Class 1M state semifinals after missing out last year.

8. (10) Creekside (6-4, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 26-21.

This week: at (10) Ponte Vedra (7-3), Region 1-4S quarterfinals.

Notable: The Knights had no margin for error down the stretch and didn’t make one. Can they beat the Sharks for the second consecutive week?

9. (NR) Nease (7-3, Class 4S)

Last week: d. Tocoi Creek, 47-27.

This week: vs. Niceville (8-2), Region 1-4S quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Notable: What a season for the Panthers. They came from out of nowhere to snag a district title and a playoff berth. The home game as a No. 7 seed is just a perk.

10. (5) Ponte Vedra (7-3, Class 4S)

Last week: lost to Creekside, 26-21.

This week: vs. (8) Creekside (6-4), Region 1-4S quarterfinals.

Notable: The Sharks have to get things turned around quickly. They’ve let a district title and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs slip away from them over the past two weeks.

Dropped out

Bolles (5-5, Class 2M).

On the bubble

Baker County (6-3, Class 2S); Bishop Kenny (6-4, Class 2M); Bolles (5-5, Class 2M); First Coast (6-4, Class 3M); Fletcher (7-3, Class 3M); Palatka (7-3, Class 2S); Suwannee (6-3, Class 2S); Union County (6-3, Class 1A); White (6-4, Class 2M); Yulee (8-2, Class 2S).

Florida playoff schedule, Week 1

Region 1-4S

(8) Mosley (6-4) at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (10-0), Thursday

(5) Creekside (6-4) at (4) Ponte Vedra (7-3), 7 p.m.

(2) Niceville (8-2) at (7) Nease (7-3), 6 p.m.

(3) Bartram Trail (6-4) at (6) Navarre (7-3), 8:30 p.m.

Region 1-4M

(1) Lake Mary (9-1) at (8) Orlando Boone (5-5)

(7) Hagerty (6-4) at (2) Seminole (8-2)

(6) Evans (5-5) at (3) Apopka (7-3)

(5) Mandarin (7-3) at (4) Winter Park (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-3S

(8) Middleburg (5-5) at (1) St. Augustine (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

(5) Escambia (7-3) at (4) Pine Forest (6-4)

(7) Matanzas (7-3) at (2) Lincoln (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

(6) Columbia (4-5) at (3) Choctaw (8-2), 8 p.m.

Region 1-3M

(8) First Coast (6-4) at (1) Orlando Edgewater (10-0), 7 p.m.

(4) Jones (7-3) at (5) Oviedo (8-2)

(7) Wharton (6-4) at (2) Armwood (9-1)

(6) Fletcher (7-3) at (3) Tampa Bay Tech (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-2S

(8) South Walton (6-4) at (1) Walton (10-0)

(5) Suwannee (6-3) (4) Pensacola Catholic (8-2), 8 p.m.

(7) Gadsden County (6-4) at (2) Wakulla (10-0)

(6) Marianna (6-4) at (2) Florida High (8-2)

Region 2-2S

(8) Atlantic (5-5) at (1) Bradford (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

(5) Palatka (7-3) at (4) Gainesville Eastside (7-3), 7 p.m.

(7) Keystone Heights (6-4) at (2) Yulee (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

(6) Baldwin (5-5) at (3) Baker County (6-3), 7 p.m.

Region 1-2M

(8) Jackson (3-7) at (1) Raines (9-1), 6:30 p.m.

(5) Bishop Kenny (6-4) at (4) Bolles (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

(7) Episcopal (5-5) at (2) Riverside (8-2), 6:30 p.m.

(6) White (6-4) at (3) Bishop Moore (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-1M

(4) University Christian (5-5) at (1) Trinity Christian (7-3), Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.

(3) Providence (7-3) at (2) Orlando Christian Prep (9-1), Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3-1R

(1) Madison County (8-1), (2) Fort White (9-1), bye

(5) Branford (7-2) at (4) Mayo Lafayette (6-4)

(6) Hilliard (3-7) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Georgia playoff schedule, Week 1

Class 7A

Camden County (7-3) at Newton (8-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Brunswick (6-3) at Mundy’s Mill (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Jonesboro (7-3) at Glynn Academy (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Decatur (5-5) at Ware County (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Academy for Classical Education (8-2) at Pierce County (9-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A