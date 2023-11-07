News4JAX Super 10: Raines up to No. 3, Nease into final rankings of season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 10 football rankings will be published Tuesday’s during the regular season. This is the final Super 10 of the year. All games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated.
Rank, Previous, School (Record, classification)
1. (1) St. Augustine (9-0, Class 3S)
Last week: d. Palatka, 41-6.
This week: vs. Middleburg (5-5), Region 1-3S quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.
Notable: The Yellow Jackets are a state championship contender in Region 1-3S and they’d have homefield advantage through the state semifinals. They are very, very good.
2. (2) Bradford (10-0, Class 2S)
Last week: d. Suwannee, 35-3.
This week: vs. Port Orange Atlantic (5-5), Region 2-2S quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.
Notable: The Tornadoes are surging and a legitimate state championship contender after losing in the state semifinals last year. Jamie Rodgers’ defense is wicked tough.
3. (4) Raines (9-1, Class 2M)
Last week: d. Westside, 53-0.
This week: vs. (8) Jackson (3-7), Region 1-2M quarterfinals, 6:30 p.m.
Notable: The Vikings are excellent and they should be the favorite in Region 1-2M to reach the state semifinals. They’ll likely face Bolles in the second round.
4. (6) Bartram Trail (6-4, Class 4S)
Last week: d. Mandarin, 24-14.
This week: at (6) Navarre (7-3), Region 1-4S quarterfinals, 8:30 p.m.
Notable: A win over Mandarin last week made this week a long road trip for the Bears. Bartram may be a four-loss team, but those have been against teams who are a combined 36-1.
5. (4) Mandarin (7-3 Class 4M)
Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 24-14.
This week: at (4) Winter Park (9-0), Region 1-4M quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.
Notable: A loss last week pushed the Mustangs into a disappointing No. 5 seed in the region and a road playoff game. A win here and it’s likely Apopka in the second round.
6. (7) Riverside (8-2, Class 2M)
Last week: d. Ribault, 32-23.
This week: vs. Episcopal (5-5), Region 1-2M quarterfinals, 6:30 p.m.
Notable: The Generals have been solid all season. Can they stay hot and reach their first state semifinal since 2016? They should make a serious push for coach Antwan Nicholas.
7. (9) Trinity Christian (7-3, Class 1M)
Last week: d. Specially Fit Academy 47-21.
This week: Bye. (Host University Christian in Region 1-1M semifinal on Nov. 17).
Notable: The Conquerors finished the season strong and get a week off before hosting rival UC. Trinity is the heavy favorite to reach the Class 1M state semifinals after missing out last year.
8. (10) Creekside (6-4, Class 4S)
Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 26-21.
This week: at (10) Ponte Vedra (7-3), Region 1-4S quarterfinals.
Notable: The Knights had no margin for error down the stretch and didn’t make one. Can they beat the Sharks for the second consecutive week?
9. (NR) Nease (7-3, Class 4S)
Last week: d. Tocoi Creek, 47-27.
This week: vs. Niceville (8-2), Region 1-4S quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Notable: What a season for the Panthers. They came from out of nowhere to snag a district title and a playoff berth. The home game as a No. 7 seed is just a perk.
10. (5) Ponte Vedra (7-3, Class 4S)
Last week: lost to Creekside, 26-21.
This week: vs. (8) Creekside (6-4), Region 1-4S quarterfinals.
Notable: The Sharks have to get things turned around quickly. They’ve let a district title and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs slip away from them over the past two weeks.
Dropped out
Bolles (5-5, Class 2M).
On the bubble
Baker County (6-3, Class 2S); Bishop Kenny (6-4, Class 2M); Bolles (5-5, Class 2M); First Coast (6-4, Class 3M); Fletcher (7-3, Class 3M); Palatka (7-3, Class 2S); Suwannee (6-3, Class 2S); Union County (6-3, Class 1A); White (6-4, Class 2M); Yulee (8-2, Class 2S).
Florida playoff schedule, Week 1
Region 1-4S
- (8) Mosley (6-4) at (1) Gainesville Buchholz (10-0), Thursday
- (5) Creekside (6-4) at (4) Ponte Vedra (7-3), 7 p.m.
- (2) Niceville (8-2) at (7) Nease (7-3), 6 p.m.
- (3) Bartram Trail (6-4) at (6) Navarre (7-3), 8:30 p.m.
Region 1-4M
- (1) Lake Mary (9-1) at (8) Orlando Boone (5-5)
- (7) Hagerty (6-4) at (2) Seminole (8-2)
- (6) Evans (5-5) at (3) Apopka (7-3)
- (5) Mandarin (7-3) at (4) Winter Park (9-0), 7:30 p.m.
Region 1-3S
- (8) Middleburg (5-5) at (1) St. Augustine (9-0), 7:30 p.m.
- (5) Escambia (7-3) at (4) Pine Forest (6-4)
- (7) Matanzas (7-3) at (2) Lincoln (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
- (6) Columbia (4-5) at (3) Choctaw (8-2), 8 p.m.
Region 1-3M
- (8) First Coast (6-4) at (1) Orlando Edgewater (10-0), 7 p.m.
- (4) Jones (7-3) at (5) Oviedo (8-2)
- (7) Wharton (6-4) at (2) Armwood (9-1)
- (6) Fletcher (7-3) at (3) Tampa Bay Tech (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
Region 1-2S
- (8) South Walton (6-4) at (1) Walton (10-0)
- (5) Suwannee (6-3) (4) Pensacola Catholic (8-2), 8 p.m.
- (7) Gadsden County (6-4) at (2) Wakulla (10-0)
- (6) Marianna (6-4) at (2) Florida High (8-2)
Region 2-2S
- (8) Atlantic (5-5) at (1) Bradford (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
- (5) Palatka (7-3) at (4) Gainesville Eastside (7-3), 7 p.m.
- (7) Keystone Heights (6-4) at (2) Yulee (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
- (6) Baldwin (5-5) at (3) Baker County (6-3), 7 p.m.
Region 1-2M
- (8) Jackson (3-7) at (1) Raines (9-1), 6:30 p.m.
- (5) Bishop Kenny (6-4) at (4) Bolles (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
- (7) Episcopal (5-5) at (2) Riverside (8-2), 6:30 p.m.
- (6) White (6-4) at (3) Bishop Moore (7-3), 7:30 p.m.
Region 1-1M
- (4) University Christian (5-5) at (1) Trinity Christian (7-3), Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
- (3) Providence (7-3) at (2) Orlando Christian Prep (9-1), Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Region 3-1R
- (1) Madison County (8-1), (2) Fort White (9-1), bye
- (5) Branford (7-2) at (4) Mayo Lafayette (6-4)
- (6) Hilliard (3-7) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.
Georgia playoff schedule, Week 1
Class 7A
- Camden County (7-3) at Newton (8-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Class 6A
- Brunswick (6-3) at Mundy’s Mill (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Jonesboro (7-3) at Glynn Academy (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
- Decatur (5-5) at Ware County (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
- Academy for Classical Education (8-2) at Pierce County (9-1), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A
- Charlton County (2-8) at Jenkins County (9-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.