Halftime update: Jaguars locking Titans down at EverBank Stadium

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball while being tackled by Adam Gotsis #96 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are in control of the rival Titans at halftime.

Trevor Lawrence threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley and the defense has kept Will Levis and Tennessee locked down as Jacksonville leads 13-0.

The Jaguars used a fumble recovery by Foye Oluokun to set up a touchdown march that Lawrence capped off with a gorgeous toss to the back left corner of the end zone that Ridley brought it. A Brandon McManus 30-yard field goal with just under three minutes to play in the second quarter put Jacksonville in front 10-0.

It added a 25-yard McManus field goal with 14 seconds before the break.

Jacksonville has locked down Levis, a rookie second-round draft pick. He has just 38 yards passing at halftime. Yulee High School graduate Derrick Henry has seven carries for 15 yards.

The Jaguars are trying to get back on track after a humiliating 34-3 loss to San Francisco last week. Jacksonville is just 1-3 at EverBank Stadium this season.