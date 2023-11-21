High school football playoffs ‘23: Bolles, Mandarin, Trinity lead area Metro regional finalists

Glance: Mandarin has played locked in and laser focused through its first two weeks of the playoffs. It controlled a previously unbeaten Winter Park in the opener, and then crushed the state’s top-ranked team, Lake Mary, last week. It still battled turnovers (three against the Rams), but defense was the reason why it was able to overcome those unlike when the teams met in the regular season. Lake Mary took advantage of five Mandarin giveaways in that game for a 34-16 win. Mandarin slowed down high-powered Rams QB Noah Grubbs, limiting the sophomore to his worst game of the season. Grubbs was coming off a 510-yard passing game and flirting with the state’s single-season passing record for TDs (56). But Mandarin dialed in on defense and didn’t allow Grubbs anything. LB Jackson Copeland continued his career year with a team-high 10 tackles and one for loss. CB AJ Belgrave-Shorter (8 tackles, INT) and DL Grant Pettigrew (9 tackles, 2 TFL) give Mandarin enforcers at each level. RB Tiant Wyche is a wrecking ball and in the conversation as the area’s top offensive player. He changed the game last week, finishing with 253 total yards and a soul-crushing 91-yard TD catch and run. Wyche is averaging — yes, averaging! — close to 10 yards a pop every time he carries the ball. Teams have to respect the passing of Tramell Jones and receiving ability of Jaime French, and Wyche has exploited that to show that he’s just as explosive.