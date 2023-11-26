Halftime update: Jaguars in a slugfest against Texans

Trevor Lawrence and Tank Bigsby of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Jaguars are trying to maked amends in Houston.

Jacksonville’s defense is doing its best to contain C.J. Stroud and the Texans and lead 13-7 at halftime at NRG Stadium. Trevor Lawrence scored his third rushing touchdown in two games and Brandon McManus booted a pair of field goals for Jacksonville.

Lawrence had a would-be touchdown dropped by Calvin Ridley in the end zone on a third-down play with just under three minutes to play in the half that forced Jacksonville to settle for a McManus 48-yard field goal.

Jacksonville leads the AFC South by a game over the Texans. A win by Houston would move into the top spot. The Texans walloped the Jaguars 37-17 in Week 3.

Jacksonville has a couple injuries of note.

A big loss in the opening half was Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson. He left after a Lawrence incompletion in the first quarter and suffered a knee injury. Robinson was seen on the sideline with tears in his eyes and wrapping a towel around his face. Running back Travis Etienne left with a chest injury and went to the locker room but returned late in the second quarter.