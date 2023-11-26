62º
Join Insider

Sports

Halftime update: Jaguars in a slugfest against Texans

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars, News4JAGs, Sports4JAX, Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk, Texans
Trevor Lawrence and Tank Bigsby of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato, 2023 Getty Images)

The Jaguars are trying to maked amends in Houston.

Jacksonville’s defense is doing its best to contain C.J. Stroud and the Texans and lead 13-7 at halftime at NRG Stadium. Trevor Lawrence scored his third rushing touchdown in two games and Brandon McManus booted a pair of field goals for Jacksonville.

Lawrence had a would-be touchdown dropped by Calvin Ridley in the end zone on a third-down play with just under three minutes to play in the half that forced Jacksonville to settle for a McManus 48-yard field goal.

Jacksonville leads the AFC South by a game over the Texans. A win by Houston would move into the top spot. The Texans walloped the Jaguars 37-17 in Week 3.

Jacksonville has a couple injuries of note.

A big loss in the opening half was Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson. He left after a Lawrence incompletion in the first quarter and suffered a knee injury. Robinson was seen on the sideline with tears in his eyes and wrapping a towel around his face. Running back Travis Etienne left with a chest injury and went to the locker room but returned late in the second quarter.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter