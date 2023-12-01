News4JAX boys soccer Super 6: Blistering start by Mandarin has it in top spot of rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer rankings will be published every Friday during the regular season — except during Christmas week. Records are through Nov. 30 games.

News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer rankings

Rank, school, record, classification

1. Mandarin (5-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Stanton.

Glance: The Mustangs were a wire-to-wire No. 1 Super 6 team last season and they have been absolutely torching opponents this year. In five matches they have outscored teams 32-0, with high quality Ws over Bartram, Creekside and Stanton in that span. Mandarin lost the All-News4JAX player of the year Antonio Mancinotti to graduation, but it hasn’t missed a beat. Daniel Moreno, Alias Goldsberry, Omar Trto, Michael Burns and Moreno Jose have combined for 20 of Mandarin’s goals. The Mustangs went 18-0-1 before the playoffs last year, then went one and done. They look poised for a longer run this year.

2. Bolles (5-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Englewood, Nease, Wolfson

Glance: The Bolldogs went 11-9-2 last season and reached the state semifinals. They’ve started on a tear, outscoring teams 14-1, with returning All-News4JAX selection Will Morales leading the way with six goals and four assists. Bolles has a tough match with Montverde on Saturday.

3. Creekside (5-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Englewood, Fleming Island, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Knights have won five straight after an 0-2 start, with losses to Atlantic Coast and Mandarin. They’ve got a tough Menendez on Friday night up next. Jackson Hartford has been on a tear for Creekside, with a team-best six assists. Hartford, along with Eli Marks, Luke Amann, Aidan Mark and Cameron Mueller have a pair of goals apiece.

4. Bartram Trail (2-1-1, Class 7A)

Notable win: St. Augustine.

Glance: Solid start for the Bears, who also have a 1-1 all match against Atlantic Coast and a 3-0 W over a struggling — but perennially good — Ponte Vedra. Michael Russel, Pierson Smith and Tanner Bagwell have supplied the early offense for the Bears, who were 12-4-1 last season.

5. Fleming Island (4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Nease.

Glance: The Golden Eagles handed Atlantic Coast its first loss of the season and then topped Gainesville to head into December winners of back-to-back matches. Fleming is coming off a 12-5-2 season.

6. Beachside (3-1-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Christ’s Church, Oakleaf.

Glance: The Barracudas also have ties against a solid Menendez and Fletcher in their start. Games against Providence (Monday) and Mandarin (Thursday) will be challenging. Darek Szarek has a team-best four goals, with Xander Heittch and Chaz Luettich right behind with two apiece.

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (2-1-2, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (3-2-2, Class 4A); Duval Charter (3-2, independent); Englewood (5-3. Class 5A); Episcopal (4-0-1, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (4-2, Class 7A); Menendez (2-0-3, Class 5A); Nease (2-2-1, Class 6A); Providence (2-1-3, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (2-3, Class 2A); Sandalwood (4-0-3, Class 7A); Stanton (2-2-1, Class 4A); Wolfson (3-2-2, Class 3A).