Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence back at practice throwing passes after ankle injury

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Jamal St. Cyr, Sports Anchor

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence participates in practice on Thursday. (Travis Gibson, Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was back at practice on Thursday less than three days after he suffered an ankle injury in a Monday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lawrence, 24, didn’t participate in all of the drills during the afternoon, but he did warm up with his team and threw a few passes.

Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday and it’s still unclear if he will start for Jacksonville (8-4) on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns (7-5).

RELATED | Injuries mount: High ankle sprain for Trevor Lawrence; surgery likely for Christian Kirk

Lawrence went down awkwardly late in Monday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals when offensive tackle Walker Little stepped on his ankle on a play where Lawrence likely would have targeted rookie Parker Washington. But Washington didn’t run the proper route and Lawrence had to hold on to the ball. His foot bent awkwardly and rolled inward, and Lawrence was in noticeable pain.

Lawrence attempted to get up but went back down to the ground and slammed his hand on the turf in frustration. Lawrence was helped off to the locker room. After the game, Lawrence was in the locker room and appeared in good spirits but used the aid of crutches to help support himself. Many fans feared the worst, but tests later confirmed there was no structural damage.

MORE: A medical perspective of Trevor Lawrence’s high ankle sprain

Lawrence has been exceptionally durable in the NFL. He’s been pulled from games when the outcome has been decided but hasn’t missed any meaningful time and has never missed a start. C.J. Beathard came on in relief of Lawrence and led Jacksonville to a game-tying field goal. His 43-yard completion to Calvin Ridley in overtime should have set Jacksonville up for the winning score, but rookie right tackle Anton Harrison was flagged for holding to wipe out the big gain.

Beathard has appeared in 11 games over three seasons in Jacksonville. He’s 21 for 27 passing for 145 yards and an interception in town.

If Lawrence is unable to play on Sunday, Beathard is expected to get the start.

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

Jamal St. Cyr is an award-winning sports anchor who joined the News4Jax sports team in 2019.

