News4JAX girls soccer Super 6: Unbeaten Nease moves into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season — except during Christmas week. Records are through Dec. 6 games.

Rank, school, record, classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (6-0-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Bishop Kenny, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Bishop Moore.

Glance: Just one game for the Sharks since our last Super 6, a 6-0 win over Fletcher. Ponte Vedra has Fleming Island (Thursday) and Tocoi Creek (Tuesday) up next in our Super 6 window. Then, it’s a blockbuster against Creekside on Dec. 15.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (5-1-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Navarre, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The defending 7A state champs haven’t played since our last Super 6, but they’ve got massive showdowns on Friday and Saturday. Bartram faces reigning Class 2A champ Lakeland Christian (8-1) on Friday and powerhouse Montverde (7-0-1) on Saturday. Talk about huge games for Bartram.

3. (3) St. Johns Country Day (3-1-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal, P.K. Yonge.

Glance: The Spartans beat a solid Atlantic Coast team 2-0 behind goals from Calli Berrang and Mia Johnson. Next up is Doral Academy (6-2) and Plantation American Heritage (4-0) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

4. (4) Creekside (4-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Oakleaf, Stanton.

Glance: The Knights swamped Daytona Beach Seabreeze 8-0 in their lone game since our last Super 6. Next up is a game at Providence on Friday night.

5. (NR) Nease (6-0-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, Oakleaf.

Glance: Good start for the Panthers, who also have draws against Tocoi Creek and Stanton during their unbeaten open. Their first big challenge is on Dec. 19 against a Beachside team they replaced in the Super 6 this week.

6. (6) Atlantic Coast (6-1-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Fletcher, Stanton.

Glance: The Stingrays dropped a 2-0 game to dynasty St. Johns Country Day, but no need to penalize them for that loss. They beat Stanton 3-2 in their win this week. A very good Gainesville team is up next on Friday night.

On the bubble

Beachside (3-2-2, 5A); Bishop Kenny (6-2-1, Class 4A); Clay (4-1, Class 5A); Episcopal (3-4, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (6-3-1, Class 7A); Fleming Island (2-3-1, Class 6A); Fletcher (3-5-1, Class 6A); Mandarin (5-2, Class 7A); Providence (4-1, Class 3A); Sandalwood (2-1-3, Class 7A); Stanton (2-2, Class 4A); Tocoi Creek (4-2-3, Class 7A).