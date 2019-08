Colby Coldiron is the starting catcher on the Oakleaf High School baseball team. Colby is a four-year letterman and has been accepted to Florida State. He volunteers with the Argyle Athletic Association running their concession stand and with the Oakleaf Baseball Summer Camp, teaching the kids the basics of baseball. Colby currently has a 4.7 GPA.

