Bold City Showcase football tickets available starting at $10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two ticket options for a full day of high school football are available for this month’s Publix Bold City Showcase at Bolles.

The three-game Showcase on Saturday, Aug. 24, features clashes between Bartram Trail and Lee (1 p.m.), Atlantic Coast and Mandarin (4 p.m.) and Bolles and University Christian (7 p.m.). All three will be played at Bolles.

General admission tickets for the day are $10, and fans 6 and up need to purchase a ticket. It is good for all three games. Club seats are $30 and are good for all three games. Those tickets are located between the 45-yard lines and includes access to the air-conditioned VIP area, as well as food and drink.

All three games will be televised live on WJXT and broadcast on the radio on 1010 XL and 92.5 FM.



