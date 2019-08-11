Gators Breakdown: Florida dismisses John Huggins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After weeks or rumors and speculation, Florida defensive back, John Huggins, has been dismissed from the football program.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Zach Goodall from Sports Illustrated’s GatorMaven as the two break down the impact of the dismissal. Also, a look at what new transfer Brenton Cox brings on the field and young players making moves in fall camp.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | A pple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.