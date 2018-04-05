Gators Breakdown: Expected questions still linger mid-spring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Halfway through spring practice and many of the same questions fans had going in are still there. While there is some clarity, many questions will remain unanswered until the Gators kickoff in September.

RELATED: 'Gators Breakdown' podcast debuts on News4Jax | Catch up on previous episodes

On this episode of Gators Breakdown, the crew reviews spring practice so far, players stepping up and others that still need to take advantage of the opportunity.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.