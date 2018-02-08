Gators Breakdown: National Signing Day a roller coaster for UF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National Signing Day got off to a rocky start for the Gators as they missed on some of their top targets for the recruiting class of 2018.

But by the time the afternoon rolled around, Florida rebounded in a major way by scoring highly rated recruits to finish out the day with 19 signees.

In this episode of Gators Breakdown, the crew takes a look at the roller coaster that was National Signing Day, and what the new crop of Gators brings to the program. To listen, click here.

