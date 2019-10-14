No. 9 Florida could be without Greenard, Zuniga at South Carolina

Jon Greenard #58 of the Florida Gators celebrates against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 9 Florida could be without its top two pass-rushers at South Carolina on Saturday.

Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that linebacker Jon Greenard and defensive end Jabari Zuniga will be game-time decisions against the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference).

Mullen says "we'll have to see how that goes this week for them.''

Both players have ankle injuries. They tried to play at LSU last Saturday, but ended up watching from the sideline. Florida's defense wasn't the same without them, giving up 511 yards in a 42-28 loss.

Florida (6-1, 3-1) has been beset by injuries this season, losing quarterback Feleipe Franks, dynamic receiver Kadarius Toney and several defensive starters.

Mullen says "you come into the year and say, 'Hey, if most teams are going to have a great year, you're going to stay injury-free.' We're probably the furthest thing away from that in America this year.

"But our guys have shown some (ability) to deal with adversity and come through that and continue to perform and find a way to win games.''

Muschamp: QB Hilinski has a knee sprain, should play

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski has a sprained left knee, but was expected to play when the Gamecocks face Florida on Saturday.

Muschamp said Hilinski's injury was "nothing serious'' and planned for him to start against the Gators this week.

Hilinski took a hard hit in the third quarter and pounded the ground in pain after the play. He was helped to the sidelines and watched the rest of the Gamecocks' 20-17, double-overtime upset of then-third ranked Georgia with ice on his knee.

Redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner finished off the dramatic win at quarterback for South Carolina.

The freshman began the year as a backup, but has started the past five games after senior Jake Bentley was lost to a season-ending foot injury.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.