FSU announces game times for first 3 football games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - We already knew that Willie Taggart's first game as the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles football team will be against Virginia Tech, now we know when.

It will be a season opener under the lights for Taggart and the Seminoles as they will kick off their 2018 season at 8 PM on Labor Day September 3rd at home against ACC foe Virginia Tech.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced game times for the first three weeks of the season on Friday morning.

Florida State will stay under the lights just five days later when they host Samford at 7:20 PM.

It will be a noon kickoff for Florida State's first road trip of the season as they travel to Syracuse on September 15th to face the Orange in their second conference game in the first three weeks of the season.

Game times for the remainder of the Seminoles football schedule are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

