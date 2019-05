JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State’s season opener against Boise State has been slated for a primetime kickoff with a national audience on ESPN, it was announced Thursday.

The Seminoles and Broncos meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Following the season opener, Florida State hosts ULM at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Doak Campbell Stadium and then opens ACC play Sept. 14 at Virginia at 7:30 p.m.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.