NW Classic between Raines-Ribault is more than just a football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From Duval, to St. Johns and even Nassau County. There are dozens of high school football rivalry games on the First Coast. None of them compare to the North West Classic. Ribault versus Raines is on another level. The two schools are separated by 1.1 miles. Everybody in the crowd knows each other.

There are battles on the grill, the bands and even who has on the best outfit. This year was even more special. Raines alum Brian Dawkins was back at the Graveyard. He was awarded a plaque for being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dawkins even delivered one of his classic pregame speeches just before the Vikings took the field.

Whatever Dawkins said worked. Raines marched down the field on their opening drive. Barron Coates gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with a short touchdown run.

Ribault’s defense tightened up after that. Later in the first half they stuffed Raines on 4th and long.

The Trojans picked up some momentum after that play. Kanijahe Alston scored from five yards out to put Ribault on the board. Their 2pt attempt was no good and Raines led 7-6 at halftime.

With three minutes to go in the third quarter Jacourey Rivers put this game out of reach. His touchdown gave Raines a 14-6 lead and that would be your final score.



