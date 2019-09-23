FSU's Akers makes good on promise to area boy

David Fuentes, an 11-year-old who attends Fleming Island Elementary, shows off game-used gloves that were given to him by Florida State running back Cam Akers following the Seminoles' game against Louisville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cam Akers has a fan for life on the First Coast.

The Florida State running back made good on a promise to Clay County resident David Fuentes and gave him both of his game-used gloves following the Seminoles’ 35-24 win over Louisville last Saturday.

An athlete giving a young kid an autograph or a piece of memorabilia is always a special and lasting memory. But for Fuentes, an 11-year-old fifth grader at Fleming Island Elementary, it meant so much more because Akers followed through on a promise he made two weeks earlier.

At the Louisiana-Monroe game on Sept. 7, a 45-44 FSU victory, Fuentes asked Akers for a game-worn glove. Fuentes said that Akers told him that his gloves were spoken for already.

“He said ‘I’m going to give my brother the gloves,’” Fuentes said of his first conversation with Akers. “But he said ‘If you come to my next home game, I’ll give you one of my gloves.’”

Like that would ever happen, right?

“I told him, ‘Don’t get your hopes up, he might not remember you,’” said Fuentes’ mother, Monique.

So, when Florida State returned home for a game against Louisville last Saturday, David Fuentes made his way down to the railing and planted himself in the same spot as he was for the Louisiana-Monroe game.

He caught Akers’ attention following FSU’s 35-24 win over Louisville. Akers, who rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, came over and gave David Fuentes not one, but both of his gloves.

“I was surprised that he remembered me,” David Fuentes said. “I was like, ‘this is so cool. This might be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ I’m going to put them in a special place. On the inside [of the gloves], it has his initials and his number. Cam is my favorite player.”

Monique Fuentes was shocked when David came back holding two gloves. She posted the account on her Facebook page and said that she hoped Florida State would eventually learn of how one small gesture meant to her son. It's a memory that will last a lifetime.

“Players are usually in the media, but it’s not always good things,” she said. “Cam Akers is so classy. He was so nice with his gesture, took time and talked with him."

