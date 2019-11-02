Georgia stuffs Florida, takes lead in SEC East

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The SEC East title runs through Athens.

But on Saturday, it was the Georgia Bulldogs running through Florida.

Georgia continued its recent hot streak against Florida going, dominating statistically and turning back the Gators 24-17 at TIAA Bank Field.

The win pushed the Bulldogs to 7-1 and 4-1 in the SEC and vaulted them to the top spot in the East and the Conference games against Missouri, Auburn and Texas A&M remain. Florida (7-2, 4-2) has Vanderbilt and Missouri left.

Georgia was dominant, especially on defense. The Bulldogs controlled the time of possession and kept the Gators fighting just to keep drives going most of the game.

But Florida fought back enough to make a game of it late.

The Gators didn't get into the red zone until less than six minutes remained in the game. They got a 2-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask to Freddie Swain with 3 minutes and 11 seconds to play to trim Georgia's lead to 24-17.

Florida just couldn't get a stop.

Jake Fromm hit Eli Wolf for a 22-yard gain on a third-and-7 with 2:45 to go and that wound up as the clincher.

The Bulldogs have beaten Florida three straight games in the streaky series, following a pattern. Florida won three straight from 2008-10; Georgia won the next three. The Gators then took games from 2014-16.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.