High school football 2019: Best games of Week 2 around the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at four of the top games in the area during Week 2 of the high school football season. Games are at 7 p.m. Friday unless indicated.

Sandalwood (1-0) at Fletcher (1-0), 5:30 p.m., Thursday: The first meeting between these two rivals since 2015. They have met 12 times over the past 15 years, with Fletcher leading the series in that span 7-5. As much as Sandalwood has in Elite 11 QB Jeff Sims, it was all about the ground game in Week 1. Saints RB Jeremiah Huntley had a stellar Week 1 (25 carries, 181 yards two TDs) and Sims rushed for 55 yards and a TD. That type of production will be tested by what has become a stout Senators defense. That unit forced five turnovers last week and gave up just 53 yards. DB Jeff Davis had two interceptions and a team-best 13 tackles for Fletcher last week. Defensive end/linebacker Jacob Zetrouer had 12 stops.

Columbia (1-0) at Oakleaf (1-0): The area's headlining game of Week 2 features the Super 10 top-ranked Tigers and No. 3 Knights. What stands out entering this one? Columbia routed previous No. 1 Trinity Christian 38-7 last week. Tigers QB Jordan Smith helped engineer a 519-yard night for Columbia. Big challenged for the Knights offense and QB Walter Simmons III in trying to put up points on a very good Tigers team. These teams have met twice, with Columbia rolling 66-7 in 2011 and 19-13 in 2012.

Mandarin (1-0) at Ribault (0-1), 6 p.m.: The defending Class 8A state champs topped Atlantic Coast behind a three-TD outing from Carson Beck (two passing, one rushing) and a hellacious performance from their defense (96 yards allowed). Safety/linebacker K'darious Poole had 13 tackles and defensive tackle Karlos Jackson had two of Mandarin's four sacks. Jaylen Smith had a big game at receiver (three catches, 122 yards, two TDs) for the Mustangs. The Trojans have a solid defense of their own but are still in progress as an offense.

Lee (0-1) at West Nassau (1-0): The Generals dropped out of the Super 10 after a 48-20 loss to Bartram Trail that highlighted some growth areas on the offensive side of the ball for a young squad. Lee had six giveaways in the game. Defense is a hallmark of West Nassau teams under coach Rickey Armstrong. The Warriors walloped NFEI in Week 1, holding them to just 113 yards. This game is a much bigger challenge for the Warriors, though, in stepping up to face a bigger Lee program. This should be the Warriors' biggest challenge of the season.

Complete Week 2 schedule

FLORIDA

THURSDAY

Palatka (0-1) at North Marion (1-0)

Sandalwood (1-0) at Fletcher (1-0), 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (0-1) at Tallahassee Godby (0-1)

FRIDAY

Crescent City (0-1) over A'keylynn's Angels Christian (0-0)

Bartram Trail (1-0) at Brunswick, Ga. (0-1), 8 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (0-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-1), 6 p.m.

Bradford (1-0) at Baldwin (1-0), 6 p.m.

Cedar Creek Christian (1-0) at Christ's Church (1-0)

Columbia (1-0) at Oakleaf (1-0)

Clay (0-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-0)

Creekside (0-1) at Nease (0-1)

Eagle's View (0-1) at Merritt Island Christian (0-1)

Episcopal (1-0) at Lake Highland Prep (0-1)

First Coast (0-1) at Parker (0-1), 6 p.m.

Fort White (0-1) at Hamilton County (0-1), 7:30

Gainesville (0-1) at Baker County (0-1)

Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-1) at Bolles (0-1), 7:30

Hilliard (0-1) at Bishop Snyder (0-1)

Jackson (0-1) at Stanton (0-1), 6 p.m.

Joshua Christian (0-1) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-0)

Keystone Heights (1-0) at Bell (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Lake Minneola (1-0) at Fleming Island (1-0), 7:30

Lee (0-1) at West Nassau (1-0)

Matanzas (0-1) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1)

Mandarin (1-0) at Ribault (0-1), 6 p.m.

North Florida Educational (0-1) at Four Corners (0-1)

Orange Park (0-1) at Middleburg (0-1)

Paxon (0-1) at Wolfson (1-0), 6 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (1-0) at Zephyrhills (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Providence (0-1) at Melbourne Central Catholic (0-1), 5 p.m.

Raines (0-1) at Pahokee (0-1), CANCELED DUE TO HURRICANE DORIAN

Ridgeview (0-1) at White (1-0), 6 p.m.

St. Augustine (1-0) at Menendez (1-0)

St. John Paul II (0-1) at St. Johns Country Day (1-0)

St. Joseph (1-0) at Cocoa Beach (0-1)

Suwannee (1-0) at Santa Fe (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla (0-1) at Interlachen (0-1)

Union County (1-0) at Williston (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (1-0) at Christ School, NC (0-0)

Westside (1-0) at Englewood (1-0), 6 p.m.

Yulee (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (0-1)

GEORGIA

FRIDAY

Atlanta Washington (0-1) at Glynn Academy (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (1-0) at Brunswick (0-1), 8 p.m.

Burke County (1-0) at Ware County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County (1-0) at Brantley County (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County (0-1) at Pierce County (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Wren, SC (0-0) vs. Camden County (1-0) (at Mercer University)

