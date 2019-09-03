High school football schedule takes a hit from Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - Hurricane Dorian has scrambled up the high school football schedule across the First Coast.

After a wave of cancellations and postponements on Monday, changes continued to trickle in Tuesday morning.

Bishop Kenny-New Smyrna Beach, Bradford-Keystone Heights and Christ's Church-Ocala St. John Lutheran were the latest to be affected when they were scrubbed on Tuesday. Those follow a wave of changes a day earlier, 17 in all, that were either rescheduled or canceled.

Currently, 15 games are still scheduled for Friday night in north Florida, and four still on in south Georgia. Four games have been moved to Saturday, Fleming Island at Palatka and Stanton at Providence, both at 10 a.m., Bishop Snyder at Gainesville Oak Hall (6 p.m.) and Akelynn's Angels Christian Academy at Columbia (7:30).

The Raines and Lee game set for Saturday at 2 p.m. is still in that time slot.

Three games were canceled in Week 2 due to Dorian, including Bolles' game against Hialeah Miami-Lakes. Bolles has now lost games in back-to-back weeks to the hurricane. Its game this week at Savannah New Hampstead was scrubbed when the Savannah-Chatham County Public School District canceled school and athletic events through Friday.



FRIDAY

AA Christian Academy (0-1) at Columbia (2-0), rescheduled for Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast (0-2) at White (2-0) rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.

Baldwin (2-0) and Westside (2-0), rescheduled for Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (1-1) at New Smyrna Beach (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Bishop Snyder (0-2) at Gainesville Oak Hall (1-1), rescheduled for Saturday, 6 p.m.

Bolles (0-1) at Savannah New Hampstead (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Bradford (1-1) at Keystone Heights (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian; makeup TBA

Christ's Church (2-0) at Ocala St. John Lutheran (0-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Clay (0-2) at University Christian (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 4

Creekside (2-0) at Bartram Trail (2-0)

Crescent City (1-1) at Villages Charter (2-0)

DeLand (1-0) at Mandarin (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Eagle's View (1-1) at Joshua Christian (0-2)

Flagler Palm Coast (2-0) at St. Augustine (2-0), rescheduled to Oct. 4

Fleming Island (2-0) at Palatka (0-2), rescheduled to Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Fletcher (1-1) at Parker (0-2), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Gainesville Buchholz (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (2-0)

Hamilton County (0-2) at Suwannee (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (1-1) at Episcopal (2-0)

Interlachen (1-1) at Fernandina Beach (0-2)

Oakleaf (1-1) at Ridgeview (0-2), rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

Orange Park (1-1) at Baker County (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 11

Matanzas (0-2) at Middleburg (0-2)

Menendez (1-1) at Merritt Island (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian; makeup date TBA

North Florida Educational (1-1) at Wolfson (1-1), rescheduled to Oct. 4, 6 p.m.

Ocala Vanguard (2-0) at Sandalwood (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian; makeup date TBA

Orange City University (2-0) at Nease (0-2)

Palm Bay Heritage (1-1) at First Coast (1-1), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Paxon (1-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (1-1)

Ribault (0-2) at Trinity Christian (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Bayou Christian (0-2) at St. Johns Country Day (1-1)

St. Joseph (2-0) at Taylor (2-0), canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Santa Fe (1-1) at Fort White (1-1)

Stanton (0-2) at Providence (0-1), rescheduled to Saturday, 10 a.m.

Union County (2-0) at Dixie County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau (1-1) at Yulee (1-1)

GEORGIA - Friday, Sept. 6

Appling County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Locust Grove at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Groves, canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

McIntosh County at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Pierce County at Savannah Beach, canceled due to Hurricane Dorian

Ware County at Coffee, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AA Christian Academy (0-1) at Columbia (2-0), 7:30 p.m., rescheduled from Friday

Bishop Snyder (0-2) at Gainesville Oak Hall (1-1), 6 p.m., rescheduled from Friday

Fleming Island (2-0) at Palatka (0-2), 10 a.m., rescheduled from Friday

Raines (0-1) at Lee (1-1), 2 p.m.

Stanton (0-2) at Providence (0-1), 10 a.m., rescheduled from Friday

OFF: Baker County, Baldwin, Bishop Kenny, Christ's Church, Clay, Englewood, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Jackson, Mandarin, North Florida Educational, Orange Park, Sandalwood, St. Augustine, St. Joseph, University Christian, Ware County, Westside, Wolfson

