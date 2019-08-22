High school football Week 1: Full schedule, top games, need to knows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A glance at the Week 1 high school football schedule around the First Coast, and the top three high games on Friday night. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

The notable: Two nights of football highlight Week 1 of the regular season. Friday kicks things off, followed by the Publix Bold City Showcase on Saturday at Bolles.

The changes: Remember, Duval County altered kickoff times this season for security purposes, moving games up to 6 p.m. That only goes for Duval County Public Schools that host games.

Watch those bags and purses: Several schools in the area, as well as some in neighboring counties have implemented clear bag policies for those attending games. Be prepared to bring in or purchase a clear bag and leave the backpacks and purses in the car or at home.

Now, on to the games.

Your best bets this week

Fleming Island at Clay: Annually one of the best matchups in Clay County. If this series has shown us anything, it’s that is cyclical. Clay won the first three meetings. Fleming Island won the next six. Clay won back-to-back games. Fleming has won the last three. It’s the first game as head coach for Clay’s Jay Stilianou, as he and the Blue Devils try and end a three-game slide to the Golden Eagles.

Nease at Ponte Vedra: The 11th installment of the Battle of the Bridge, and one that has favored the younger Sharks program. Ponte Vedra has won nine consecutive games in this series. Both coaches here, Jeff DiSandro at Ponte Vedra, and Collin Drafts at Nease, are in their first seasons at these programs. The Sharks have more experience returning, including QB Jacobi Myers. This is also our News4Jax Game of the Week.

Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.: The Conquerors are ranked No. 1 in the News4Jax Super 10. The Tigers are No. 4. Trinity’s defense is going to face one of the top offenses that it will see all season, with QB Jordan Smith and WR Marquez Bell trying to solve a secondary that includes Miles Brooks (Georgia Tech) and Fred Davis (Clemson). Trinity’s offense isn’t to be discounted, with QB Jacory Jordan and RB Kyjuan Herndon (Ole Miss) headlining the charge. Also, keep an eye on junior receiver Marcus Burke.



Week 1 schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Friday

Georgia games

Camden County at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County at Frederica Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Coffee at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Fort Dorchester, 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Rockledge at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Florida games

Baker County at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Ridgeview

Bishop McLaughlin at Christ’s Church

Bishop Snyder at Deltona Trinity Christian

Cedar Creek Christian at Joshua Christian

Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Englewood at Paxon, 6 p.m.

Father Lopez at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Fernandina Beach at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Fleming Island at Clay

Fletcher at Bishop Kenny

Gainesville Oak Hall at Hilliard

Interlachen at Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

Lanier County, Ga.at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Crescent City, 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast

Menendez at Palatka

Middleburg at Westside, 6 p.m.

Nease at Ponte Vedra

Oakleaf at Orange Park

Orlando Jones at Raines, 6 p.m.

Providence at Episcopal

Ribault at Creekside

St. Augustine at Yulee

St. Johns Country Day at Ocala Christian

Sandalwood at Parker, 6 p.m.

Suwannee at Fort White, 7:30

Trinity Christian at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau at North Florida Educational

White at First Coast, 6 p.m.

Wolfson at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Saturday (All games on WJXT/1010 XL/92.5 FM)

Atlantic Coast vs. Mandarin (at Bolles), 4 p.m.

Lee vs. Bartram Trail (at Bolles), 1 p.m.

University Christian at Bolles



