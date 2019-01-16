First Coast football coach Marty Lee inducted into FACA Hall Of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Marty Lee is a Hall of Famer.

The First Coast football coach was inducted into the Florida Athletics Coaches Association last Saturday night in Daytona Beach.

"It's a great honor," Lee said. "It was something I never dreamed would happen. I know my Mom would be very proud. It's very humbling when I think about some of the guys from Jacksonville who are already in the hall and for me to be in the same class I'm really at a loss for words."

Lee has been at First Coast since the doors opened in 1990. He has been the football coach for 22 seasons leading the Buccaneers to a 165-76 record. He also coached Mr. Football 2014 Deondre Johnson and has had 183 players go on to college.

Today the school administration surprised Lee with a party in his honor with many of his former players and coaches in attendance.

"They got me," Lee said right after entering the room. "It's awesome. They caught me by surprise. I was in a meeting and coach asked me to step outside and I thought it was about scheduling. I'm very humbled."

Lee has no plans to leave First Coast anytime soon saying he will stay until he retires.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.