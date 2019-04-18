Jaguars state of the franchise: What to expect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars annual state of the franchise function can go from one extreme to the other, and quite quickly.

Last year, the team announced an NFL-first of its kind dog park. It also unveiled a massive $2.5 billion project to create a new mixed-use district around the stadium.

Translation — expect anything.

The Jaguars, who are celebrating their 25th season in 2019, will host their state of the franchise on Thursday morning. It will likely include snippets from ticket prices and an economic report card to London and new initiatives. More importantly, it should have greater detail on owner Shad Khan’s aggressive plan to remake the area surrounding TIAA Bank Field.

News4Jax will have continuous updates from the state of the franchise on Thursday.

Some recent newsworthy items from the state of the franchise include:

The Jaguars unveiled a new logo (2013) and new jerseys (2018) before at the event. Getting rid of the tarps that covered 3,500 seats was also a cool announcement in 2018.

They’ve also made it a launching point to announce projects like the covered flex field and Daily’s Place amphitheater (2016).

A good portion of the state of the franchise has focused around the business side of the Jaguars. Ticket prices, local revenue importance, and, for the last few years, discussion of owner Shad Khan’s vision for Lot J, the Shipyards and Metropolitan Park.

At the state of the franchise last year, Khan announced a partnership with the Baltimore-based Cordish Companies to redevelop those areas around the stadium to create a mixed-use area that included hotels, a convention center, a parking garage and much more.

Total cost: $2.5 billion.

Expect Khan and team president Mark Lamping to discuss that in greater detail on Thursday.



