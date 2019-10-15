Lee moves up in latest football playoff RPI standings

Bartram Trail running back A.J. Jones runs for one of his three touchdowns against Nease during a Week 8 game. Bartram won the game 52-22. (Ralph D. Priddy, Contributed photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The second wave of the new high school football RPI playoff standings are out, with Lee making a big jump up after pulling off an upset in Week 8.

The Generals jumped to third in Region 1-6A with an RPI total of .659 following their 27-21 overtime win over Columbia last week. The Tigers remain No. 2 in the region with .669 in the RPI, although they would be seeded likely fifth come playoff time should the district standings hold.

Complete standings can be found here.

Fletcher's win over Gainesville Buchholz puts the Senators at No. 9 in Region 1-7A, and in much better position for a state playoff berth.

Trinity Christian clung on to the No. 6 and final playoff berth in Region 1-3A with .544. It trails Baldwin (.658) and Episcopal (.644) as Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.



1-8A: 3. Bartram Trail (.745), Other: 10. Mandarin (.596)

1-7A: 3. Fleming Island (.658), Other: 9. Fletcher (.527)

1-6A: 2. Columbia (.669), 3. Lee (.659), 5. Ponte Vedra (.632), 6. St. Augustine (.575)

1-5A: 2. Westside (.611), 4. Raines (.573), 7. Baker County (.520), Others: 9. Parker (.505), 10. Suwannee (.482)

2-5A: Other: 9. Menendez (.521)

1-4A: 1. West Nassau (.660), 2. Bolles (.651), 3. Bradford (.537), Other: 8. Fernandina Beach (.443)

2-4A: 5. Keystone Heights (.591), Other: 9. Palatka (.442)

1-3A: 2. Baldwin (.658), 3. Episcopal (.644), 6. Trinity Christian (.544), Other: 7. Wolfson (.540), 8. Interlachen (.492)

1-2A: 1. University Christian (.667), 5. North Florida Educational (.488), 6. St. Joseph (.479), Other: 9. Eagle's View (.402)

1-3A: 4. Hilliard (.635), 6. Union County (.447)



