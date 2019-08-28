News4Jax Super 10: Columbia jumps to top spot, UC, Fleming in

University Christian's Marques Moulds runs during the Publix Bold City Showcase against Bolles. (George Varkanis, For News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless indicated.

Rank, (Previous) School, Classification

1. (4) Columbia (1-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Trinity Christian, 38-7

This week: at No. 3 Oakleaf (1-0)

Glance: A dominant win over previous No. 1 Trinity Christian was about as good of a start to a season as a team could have. Next up, a visit to No. 3 Oakleaf.

2. (2) Mandarin (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 28-12

This week: at Ribault (0-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: I know the thought was that the Mustangs were going to jump right back in to blowing everybody out, but this is a very new team in many spots. That defense was nasty. And Carson Beck throws the best deep ball in the area. He was two drops away from a four-TD passing game.

3. (5) Oakleaf (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Orange Park, 42-21

This week: vs. No. 1 Columbia (1-0)

Glance: The Knights opened up with a double-up win over the rival Knights. The schedule ramps up considerably this week with No. 1 Columbia coming to the Dungeon.

4. (1) Trinity Christian (0-1), Class 3A

Last week: lost to Columbia, 38-7

This week: at Tallahassee Godby (0-1), Thursday

Glance: Difficult start for the Conquerors at Lake City in Week 1, but a chance to bounce back comes quickly with a trip to Tallahassee.

5. (8) Bartram Trail (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Lee, 48-20.

This week: at Brunswick, Ga. (0-1), 8 p.m.

Glance: What a showing in the Publix Bold City Showcase. With the exception of a few fumbles early, the opener against Lee went about as well as it could have.

6. (3) Raines (0-1), Class 5A

Last week: lost to Orlando Jones, 40-15

This week: at Pahokee (0-1)

Glance: Didn't quite see a blowout loss in Week 1 coming last week, a defeat that ended a 13-game winning streak.

7. (9) Fletcher (1-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Bishop Kenny, 34-14

This week: vs. No. 8 Sandalwood (1-0), Thursday, 5:30

Glance: The Senators pulled away from Kenny in their opener and get ready to face rival Sandalwood for the first time since 2015.

8. (7) Sandalwood, Class 8A

Last week: d. Parker, 20-14

This week: at No. 7 Fletcher (1-0), Thursday, 5:30

Glance: A victory for the Saints on a weird opening day that saw their away game at Parker moved just hours before kickoff. Sandalwood got things taken care of against a much-improved Parker squad.

9. (NR) University Christian, Class 2A

Last week: d. Bolles, 20-14

This week: at Christ School, North Carolina (0-0)

Glance: What a Week 1 showing by the Christians. A freshman starting QB. A superb defensive effort. And a first-ever win over rival Bolles, on television, no less, to start off 2019.

10. (NR) Fleming Island (1-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Clay, 34-0

This week: vs. Lake Minneola (1-0), 7:30

Glance: Good start out of the gate for the Golden Eagles, who pummeled rival Clay, earning a fourth consecutive win in the series. The Fleming offense, which struggled last year, was on.

Dropped out: Bolles (0-1, Class 3A), lost to University Christian, 21-14; Lee (0-1, Class 6A), lost to Bartram Trail, 48-20.

Others: Bolles (0-1, Class 4A), Creekside (1-0, Class 7A), Flagler Palm Coast (1-0, Class 8A), Lee (0-1, Class 6A), Ponte Vedra (1-0, Class 6A), St. Augustine (1-0, 6A), West Nassau (1-0, Class 4A).



