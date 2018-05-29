A.J. Bouye shows up for Jaguars OTA's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars defensive back A.J. Bouye was on the field Monday morning for the team's voluntary organized team activities after missing the first week.

"It was good to be back," Bouye said after practice. "I'm still in shape so I was good."

Bouye says he has been motivated this offseason by last year and what he felt was a lack of respect even though he was named to the Pro Bowl.

"I still don't get a lot of respect," Bouye said. "I appreciate it because it motivates me even more. I just feel like it was my first time in the scheme. Now that I've learned it I know how they're going to attack us and always adapting to that and having extra motivation."

Bouye also says he has stayed in contact with fellow defensive back Jalen Ramsey who still hasn't attended any of the voluntary work outs.

"I talked to him and he asked me last week if I was coming back and I was like yes.," Bouye said. "I was kinda of thinking about not coming back and working out with Jalen and his father. I know they're over there working. That's why none of us are worried about Jalen because Jalen is Jalen and he is always working. We know he'll be ready to make plays like he always has."

The Jaguars are off Wednesday before returning to the field Thursday and Friday.

