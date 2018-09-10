Jaguars optimistic Leonard Fournette can play Sunday vs. Patriots

Leonard Fournette runs with the ball against Janoris Jenkins of the New York Giants in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.

The Jaguars don't know if they'll have their best offensive player Sunday for one of their biggest games of the year, but head coach Doug Marrone was optimistic on Monday.

Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone called Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury "minor," but could not speculate on Fournette's chances to play.

"When I talked to Leonard, he said, 'I've had this before.' In high school, I think he said," Marrone said. "When you had something before, and it feels the same way, you know how to deal with it."

Fournette left Sunday's game against the Giants in the second quarter and did not return.

Marrone also said that rookie linebacker Leon Jacobs, who played only 11 plays in the season opener is expected to practice on Wendesday.

As for Fournette, Marrone wouldn't commit to a plan for practice for the running back.

"A lot depends on how he is," Marrone said. "If he's ready to go, we'll ease him back in there and see how he feels."

The Jaguars host the New England Patriots in a rematch of the AFC championship game at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

