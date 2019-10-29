Jaguars place Marqise Lee on Injured Reserve

Marqise Lee is carted off the field after a knee injury that ended his 2018 season. Lee was placed on injured reserve and will be lost for the remainder of the 2019 season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after he left the Jaguars' game against the Jets with a shoulder injury, Marqise Lee was placed on injured reserve by the team, ending his season and likely ending his tenure with the Jaguars.

Lee missed all the 2018 seasons with an ACL injury suffered in the preseason. He returned to the field in the Jaguars' Week 4 matchup in Denver. He caught one pass in that game. Lee caught single passes in games against the Panthers and Jets, but on a second-quarter running play, Lee was injured while blocking for Leonard Fournette.

Lee currently ranks 11th in Jaguars' history in receiving yards with 2,184 and 12th in career receptions with 178. His best season came in 2016 when he hauled in 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs. A former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of USC, Lee didn't become a full-time starter until the Jaguars 2017 season that ended with a trip to the AFC championship game.

During the 2017 postseason, Lee caught seven passes for 69 yards.

He also enjoyed a memorable moment in 2016 when he threw a touchdown pass to Blake Bortles in the Jaguars win over the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve during the Jaguars third, and final win of the season.

Without Lee, the Jaguars wide receivers remaining on the active roster include DJ Chark, who leads the AFC in receiving yards, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and C.J. Board.

Lee has two more years left on the four-year contract he signed before the 2018 season. The Jaguars can cut lee after this season and be stuck with $3.5 million in dead money on the salary cap.

To fill the roster spot, the Jaguars promoted cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

