The 20 most important Jaguars for 2019: No. 8 Andrew Norwell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the next 20 days, News4Jax will count down the 20 most important figures to the Jaguars' success in the 2019 season.

Last offseason the Jaguars signed Andrew Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract with the intention of him being the main bull-dozer on heavily run focused offensive line. Norwell, like most of the offensive line, was riddled with injuries for most of the 2018 season.

Position: Left guard

2019 Projection: Norwell missed five games last season due to an ankle injury. It was an issue he played through for much of the regular season. Even when he was out there, Norwell didn’t play up to the All-Pro level he established in 2017 with the Carolina Panthers.

This offseason Norwell vowed not to let his teammates down again. Having offensive lineman that are angry and or have a chip on their shoulder is never a bad thing.

The Jaguars led the NFL in rushing in 2017. If they’re to return anywhere close to that type of production it will be because Norwell is once again one of the best offensive guards in the NFL.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on how much better Norwell can be in 2019: “I think for Andrew coming back out here … He feels – and I can’t speak for him – but his action [speaks for him]. Andrew doesn’t really talk too much. I like that. I don’t really talk that much, but I think there might be a little chip there. There might be something there. The only reason why I say that is because of the way he has gone about his business while he has been here. He has been very professional. It’s just kind of a heightened focus or a heightened awareness about him to go out there and be able to play the way he wants to play.”

