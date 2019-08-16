Ticket trouble at Jags preseason home opener? You may have missed this step

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' second preseason game proved to be just as much a warmup for fans and stadium staff as it was for the players.

Last year, fans had to get accustomed to mobile tickets as the NFL transitioned to a digital ticketing system. This year, the Jaguars added a new security feature to those tickets: a dynamic barcode, which is constantly changing. The feature prohibits fans from taking screenshots of mobile tickets that get scanned at the gate.

Some fans told News4Jax that they were confused when they didn't see that barcode show up in Apple Wallet as they were entering TIAA Bank Field Thursday night for the Jaguars home opener.

“I purchased resale tickets. They got sent to me on Tuesday through email through Ticketmaster. Last night, when we were walking up to the game, I thought, 'Let me add them to my Wallet really quick, so I just have them handy in case reception is bad or something.' So I added them to my Wallet," said lifelong Jaguars fan Kimmie McKibben. "My boyfriend and I were looking at them and it didn’t have the barcode.”

Jacksonville Jaguars mobile app instructions Step 1: Download the Official Jacksonville Jaguars App and tap "Manage Tickets" from the left menu.

Step 2: Log into your Jaguars Account and tap your event to view your tickets.

Step 3: To get in, you'll simply scan your ticket right from your phone.

(IF YOU HAVE AN IPHONE) Step 4: Add your ticket to your Apple Wallet. You will not see a barcode. NOTE: "Add to Wallet" is not available on Android device.

Bonus Tip: View your tickets before you go so they will always be loaded in the app.

Mobile app instructions can be found at jaguars.com/mobiletickets. Step 4 states, “If you have an iPhone: Add your ticket to your Apple Wallet. You will not see a barcode."

For McKibben, Step 4 was the problem.

“You bought your tickets. You have them. You know they are on your phone somewhere, but you can’t access it," she said.

The director of communications for the Jaguars said fans should proceed to the scanner at the gate. Even though a fan may not see the barcode in Apple Wallet, the scanner will read the ticket as if it were Apple Pay.

“It’s not so much user error as it is the performance of the technology," McKibben said.

To be sure, the Jaguars' front office said to use the official Jacksonville Jaguars app for entry into TIAA Bank Field -- regardless of device.

Fans of the opposing team can download the official Jaguars app or use the Ticketmaster app. Anyone with questions can call Jaguars Ticket Sales at 904-633-2000.

The Jaguars have also developed a detailed secure digital ticket guide to aid fans in accessing, transferring or selling their tickets for the upcoming season. Fans can access the tutorial and view answers to a list of frequently asked questions at jaguars.com/mobiletickets.

