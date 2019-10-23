Nick Foles returns to Practice for 1st time since Injury

Jacksonville, FLA - Jaguars Quarterback Nick Foles practiced for the first time Wednesday after missing multiple weeks due to a broken collarbone.

Nick Foles back at practice for the first time today since breaking his Collarbone in week 1. #DUUUVAL @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/4Q86qrOoDP — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 23, 2019

Foles was placed on injured reserve after his week 1 injury and is not eligible to return until week 11.

While Nick Foles was gone Minshew Mania has taken Jacksonville by storm. The question for the Jags is whether Foles will immediately replace Gardner Minshew in the starting lineup if he's healthy for Week 11. When asked about Foles Doug Marrone said "I love Nick and all that stuff, but my focus is on the team and trying to win a game."

Foles signed a big deal during hte offseason only to get hut 10 plays into the regular season.



