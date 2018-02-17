Bolles, St. Johns Country Day advance to state championship in girls' soccer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two of our local girls’ soccer teams are one win away from bringing a state championship back home to the First Coast.

Bolles entered Friday’s semifinal match against Trinity Prep averaging seven goals per game in their three previous playoff games. The number seven must be a lucky number because that’s exactly how many goals the Bulldogs scored against the Saints.

In the 13th minute Cami Dade put Bolles on the board with the first goal of the game. Just six minutes later Avery Patterson scored on a header off of a corner kick to give Bolles the early 2-0 lead.

By halftime the Bulldogs had tallied four goals in route to their 7-0 win. Bolles will face Oxbridge Academy in the Class 2A State Championship on Wednesday Feb. 21 in Deland.

-Other local scores

In Class 1A St. Johns Country Day extended their win streak to 69 games with their 6-0 win over Evangelical Christian. The Spartans now have a shot at their 7th straight State Championship which would tie a record. St. Johns Country Day will face Miami Country Day in the Class 1A Championship on Wednesday Feb. 21 in Deland.

In Class 4A Bartram Trail fell to national powerhouse Montverde Academy 4-2. The Bears finished their season with 16-4-4 record.



