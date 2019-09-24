Super 10: Lee, Trinity Christian make moves entering Week 6

The News4Jax Super 10 high school football poll will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. District games indicated by an *.

Rank, School, Classification

1. (1) Columbia (4-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off

This week: vs. Gainesville (0-4)*

Glance: The Tigers open their District 2-6A slate in what should be a relatively smooth night. The meat of the second half schedule begins next week at Madison County.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (5-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. St. Augustine 43-40

This week: Off

Glance: Bartram made it back-to-back wins and improved to 2-19 all-time against St. Augustine with a tight win last week. They're off this week before a Super 10 showdown against Ponte Vedra on Oct. 4.

3. (3) Oakleaf (4-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. White, 26-7

This week: at Sandalwood (3-1)*

Glance: The Knights keep winning and get a chance to start off strong in the District 1-8A race this week with a visit to a dangerous Saints team.

4. (8) Trinity Christian (2-3), Class 3A

Last week: d. Miami Carol City, 42-21

This week: vs. Pahokee (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Wat a big win for the Conquerors last week in a running clock blowout of Carol City. Chance to get back to .500 this week before a ridiculous closing stretch.

5. (7) Lee (3-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 32-27

This week: vs. Middleburg (1-3)*

Glance: The Generals got by Mandarin last week and face the Broncos in the District 2-6A opener Friday before a challenging three-week stretch that includes Ribault, Columbia and Trinity Christian.

6. (5) Fleming Island (4-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Ridgeview, 33-3

This week: at Creekside (3-2)*

Glance: A big District 2-7A game against the Knights that could be a major boost to the winner in grabbing an inside lane on the district title.

7. (9) Bolles (3-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. Creekside, 24-21

This week: at Palatka (1-3)

Glance: Bolles edged Creekside on a last-second field goal, their second big win over a St. Johns County program in a row. There's not much left on this schedule, save for a Week 11 game at Mainland, that's too daunting.

8. (10) Ponte Vedra (4-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Menendez, 14-10

This week: at Matanzas (1-3)*

Glance: The Sharks needed a late rally to edge Menendez last week. They've got their District 3-6A opener on the road in Palm Coast this week.

9. (6) Mandarin (2-2), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Lee, 32-27

This week: vs. Nease (1-3)*

Glance: The Mustangs will try and bounce back this week in a big District 1-8A game. They've already taken one 1-8A loss (Bartram Trail) and another would be

10. (4) Sandalwood (3-1), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Ribault, 21-14

This week: vs. Oakleaf (4-1)*

Glance: The Saints dropped a home game to the Trojans last week and don't have much time to breathe with the Knights coming to the Woodshed for a major District 1-8A game in Week 6. The Saints get the edge here over Flagler Palm Coast.

Others: Baker County (3-1, Class 5A), Baldwin (4-1, Class 3A), Creekside (3-2, Class 7A), Flagler Palm Coast (4-0, Class 8A), Raines (2-2, Class 5A), Ribault (1-3, Class 5A), St. Augustine (2-2, 6A), University Christian (3-1, Class 2A), West Nassau (4-1, Class 4A).



