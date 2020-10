Ever wonder what a day in the life of Jenese Harris is like? Or maybe where her passion for reporting comes from? No matter what your questions are, we want to hear them.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. Jenese is hosting an Ask Me Anything for Insiders. That means she field your questions, whatever they are, for a solid half-hour, if not longer.

ICYMI: Vic’s AMA | Rebecca’s AMA | Lena’s AMA | Justin’s AMA | Tarik’s AMA

Want to get a head start? Share your questions using the form below: