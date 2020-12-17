Meet the 3rd winner of our Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes

After collecting more than 8,600 entries over the past two weeks, News4Jax drew the third winner of our Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes on Thursday.

The winning entry belong to Eddie Chris, who’s taking home a brand new 65-inch TV for the holidays. It took a few moments for the news to sink in when News4Jax anchor Kent Justice called Eddie’s phone.

“What, really? Really?” he said. “That’s awesome! That’s awesome!”

It was especially memorable for Eddie because he’s never won a contest before, so he wasn’t really counting on winning this one. Fortunately for him, after this contest, that’s no longer the case.

Within an hour of our phone call, Eddie stopped by Channel 4 to pick up his prize. And not long after that, he was setting it up in his living room and testing it out by tuning into his favorite channel.

What’s next? Some video games, of course. “We’re video gamers around the house,” he said.

