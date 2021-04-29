Partly Cloudy icon
LIVE BLOG: Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: 
Jacksonville
,
Jaguars
,
Trevor Lawrence
,
NFL Draft
,
Urban Meyer
,
Shad Khan

The wait is over — the 2021 NFL Draft is here. And while the Jaguars taking star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall was a foregone conclusion, there’s a lot of uncertainty about how the rest of the draft will play out. To help you make sense of it all, the Sports4Jax team has put together this live blog featuring the latest headlines, plus a live feed directly from TIAA Bank Field.

No matter where you’re watching the 2021 NFL Draft, stay updated on the latest developments from our Sports4Jax team and league insiders through our live blog below.

