Advertising Account Executive

Do you have what it takes to close the big deal? Can you put together creative cross-platform campaigns? If the answer is yes, come to WJXT and News4jax.com, where our sales and marketing team bring creative ideas to life.

WJXT-TV, the Graham Holdings-owned station in Jacksonville is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results oriented account executive to join our sales team.

We’re looking for dynamic and passionate contributors, who have a love for helping their clients succeed. It won’t hurt to know your way around the hottest social media platforms as well. Flex your creative muscles in a fast paced world, multi-tasking your way through cool projects and managing accounts for important local clients.

Find the perfect balance of work and play in Jacksonville. A city with something for everyone in a job where you can get paid to do all the things you love, while being part of the team that makes up the No. 1 television station in a top 50 market. What do you think, do you have what it takes to make a difference for your clients and the community. Join our team to prove it and get paid to do what you do best.

The ideal candidate will have a strong track record for developing new business and will be responsible for selling a vast portfolio of broadcast and digital products. Maintain and grow a core account list. Must be able to develop new revenue for WJXT-TV through projects and special promotions as well as online, mobile, text and cross-platform campaigns. Position reports to the local sales manager.

• Achieve Sales Objectives/Budgets

• Develop New Client Base

• Provide Exceptional Customer Service

3-5 years of broadcast sales experience preferred.

Proven track record of selling online/mobile within

agency environment.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications.

Experience with Wide Orbit preferred.

College degree preferred.

Send resume to:

Charles Chun, Sales Manager

E-mail: cchunn@wjxt.com.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

WJXT/WCWJ is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WJXT/WCWJ will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

