WJXT wins 2017/2018 TV season in Jacksonville

The 2017/2018 traditional Nielsen television season has come to a close and WJXT Channel 4, The Local Station is No. 1 in all local news areas and beat several major broadcast networks in prime time entertainment programming.

The station's newscasts delivered No. 1 result in all dayparts, stretching a run of dominance in the Jacksonville market into a fifth decade.

“It’s incredibly humbling to see month after month, year after year how the community continues to make us their first choice for local news,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT vice president and general manager. “We take being Jacksonville's number one source for news very seriously. We know viewers look to us first for important local stories that make a difference in Jacksonville. That's our focus. That’s what being the Local Station is all about.”

Morning news continues to lead the charge winning every major demo 4:30-10 a.m. and in most time periods beating all news competitors in the market combined. News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. is No. 1, beating the combined competition’s adult 25-54 ratings by 14 percent. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.7 adult 25-54 rating, again beating the combined competition of WTLV, WJXX, WJAX and WFOX. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX won with a 3.5, once again beating all other news competitors combined. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 in adults 25-54 ratings in the 6-7 a.m. time period, garnering a 3.5 adult 25-54 rating and 20 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m. ), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.7 adult 25-54 rating beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX.

May 2018 marks The Morning Show’s 40th consecutive month winning the adults 25-54 demographic

At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 nearly doubles Today Show with Megyn Kelly, with a 1.7.

In evening news, News4JAX at 5 a.m. is most watched in the time period with a 2.2 adults 25-54 rating. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.4 adults 25-54 rating. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills and John Gaughan is No. 1 with a 2.7 adult 25-54 rating.

The story continues in Late News where WJXT wins all major demos for the season. WJXT is No. 1 with The Ten O’Clock News at 10 p.m. with a 2.3 rating and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 1.8 rating for adults 25-54, both more than doubling the ratings of Action News on WFOX. News4JAX is No. 1 at 11 p.m. for adults 25-54 with a 1.8.

Despite the sports and Olympics on other networks, WJXT continues to be a prominent choice for prime viewing in Jacksonville. The lineup of Last Man Standing and Big Bang Theory beat ABC and FOX prime in every major demo for the 2017/2018 season overall.

Source: Nielsen Sept. 27, 2017-May 23, 2018 average PAVs for News programming

Prime is based on time period averages WJXT and WFOX M-F 8-10 p.m.,

WTLV, WJXX, WJAX, WCWJ for 8-11 p.m.

